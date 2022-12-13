“Such a shining star”: The Voice season 22 fans commend Omar’s performance and are rooting for him to win 

The wait is officially over as the winner of The Voice season 22 is set to be announced soon. After multiple performances, battles, and eliminations, only five contestants made it all the way through to the end. They will grace the stage once again, performing one last time for votes in order to win the title and trophy.

Returning as per its usual schedule, The Voice season 22 aired live with the grand finale on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC.

Coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani returned to their chairs. But they had no say in the final decision as it entirely depended on viewers' votes.

The top 5 finalists had to perform two songs during the grand finale. Each of them had to perform their rendition of a ballad and an up-tempo song. The voting lines have already been opened and will remain open till 7 am on Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022.

Each fan can vote 10 times for their favorite contestant via the app or the website.

The five finalists who made it all the way to the grand finale were Omar Jose Cardonna, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Bodie. Omar, a fan favorite, is the only contestant left from John Legend's team.

For his first performance of the night, Omar performed his rendition of The Way You Make Me Feel by Michael Jackson. Prior to his performance, he penned down a letter to his family and also dedicated it to them.

Upon watching him perform, fans took to social media to rave about him and his vocals.

"He rocked it!": The Voice season 22 fans rave about Omar's grand finale performance

Taking to Twitter, fans commended his vocals and claimed he was better than the other contestants. Fans also claimed he blew the roof off and could hit any note he aimed for.

Bonitaaa @YamayrahBV

OMAR BETTER WIN. OMG OMG OMG NO WORDS OMFG #TheVoice OMAR BETTER WIN. OMG OMG OMG NO WORDS OMFG #TheVoice 😭😭😍OMAR BETTER WIN. OMG OMG OMG

Ed Thorson @EdThorson @johnlegend #TheVoice Omar can hit a note, I could go have lunch and come back before he ended it! Incredible!!! @johnlegend #TheVoice Omar can hit a note, I could go have lunch and come back before he ended it! Incredible!!!

Kc @KcToks100 America, do the right thing... The whole world is watching... If Omar doesn't win, they'd think we are staging this.... C'mon America!! #TheVoice America, do the right thing... The whole world is watching... If Omar doesn't win, they'd think we are staging this.... C'mon America!! #TheVoice

TT❤️ @TaeliquaNicole1 The way that I just SCREAMED because of Omar on #TheVoice !! Holy shit, he KILLED that!! I am in awe of him every time that man performs I stg🤩🥰🤩 The way that I just SCREAMED because of Omar on #TheVoice!! Holy shit, he KILLED that!! I am in awe of him every time that man performs I stg🤩🥰🤩

Tam_1423 @1423Tam @johnlegend #TheVoice Thank you for coaching Omar. He is just amazing. I got chills with that last performance! Can’t wait for the results tomorrow! @johnlegend #TheVoice Thank you for coaching Omar. He is just amazing. I got chills with that last performance! Can’t wait for the results tomorrow!

Iris Collier @IrisRCollier Somewhere in heaven, @freddie_mercury is looking down on Omar with a huge smile on his face and thinking ”he did me proud”! #TheVoice Somewhere in heaven, @freddie_mercury is looking down on Omar with a huge smile on his face and thinking ”he did me proud”! #TheVoice

Here's a brief recap on Omar's performance in The Voice season 22 grand finale

For his first performance, Omar performed his rendition of Michael Jackson's famous song The Way You Make Me Feel. He proves that he's a versatile singer by hitting every note perfectly, and that includes the high notes. The best part was that he also danced as he sang making it an epic performance.

After his performance, the coaches couldn't help but rave about it. John commends Omar for being able to sing and dance without missing a beat.

For his final performance of the night, Omar performed another hit number. He sang his rendition of Queen's Somebody to Love. After his performance, Camila Cabello thanked Omar for inspiring people. She said:

"It inspires me and everybody in the room."

Omar's coach, John, begged viewers to vote for his artist. He said:

"He is THE VOICE! I’m so honored to have worked with you."

To find out if Omar has what it takes to win the title, viewers will have to wait until Tuesday night when the series returns for its live results. Host Carson Daly will announce the winner.

The Voice season 22 airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

