The Voice season 22: How many times has coach Blake Shelton won the title?

Over the past 22 seasons of NBC's hit reality show The Voice, country musician Blake Shelton has been the only constant coach who has remained and never taken a break.

He joined the famed reality TV competition series in 2001, when it premiered with season one, alongside famed artists Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and Cee Loo Green as a coach. Although other coaches have been repeatedly replaced, Blake has remained and returned for every season so far.

If his run as a coach on The Voice wasn't impressive enough, Blake Shelton is also the only coach to have won with his team more than any other singer who has appeared on the show.

Blake recently won The Voice season 22 with his contestant, Bryce Leatherwood. He also had two other contestants from his team in the finale, Brayden Lape and Bodie. The former came in fifth and Bodie was among the runner-ups.

The country singer's win as a coach in season 22 with Bryce Leatherwood brought his winning score up to a total of nine seasons.

Blake Shelton will not return to The Voice after season 23

Apart from his season 22 win with Bryce Leatherwood, here is a list of all the seasons Blake Shelton won as a coach, and the contestants he won with.

Jermaine Pau - season 2

Cassadee Pope - season 3

Danielle Bradbery - season 4

Craig Wayne Boyd - season 7

Sundance Head - season 11

Chloe Kohanski - season 13

Todd Tilghman - season 18

Cam Anthony - season 20

Amongst these, Cassandra Pope and Danielle Bradbery have made it big in the country music industry after their win in the famed reality TV series.

Despite his successful run as a coach, season 23 will be the final season Blake will appear as a coach. When NBC recently revealed the news of the series' upcoming renewal, Blake took to social media and uploaded a post letting his fans know that it will be the last season he will appear on.

Blake Shelton wrote in a statement:

"I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Continuing, he added:

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers - the 'Voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!"

The Voice will return in March 2023 for its season 23. Stay tuned for more information on the forthcoming series.

