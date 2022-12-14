“It was rigged”: The Voice season 22 fans furious after Bryce Leatherwood wins the grand finale 

NBC's The Voice season 22 has officially crowned its winner. Congratulations are in order for Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood, who received the highest number of votes from fans and bagged the trophy. This is Blake Shelton's ninth win as a coach on the famed reality TV competition series.

The five contestants who made it to the live grand finale were Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape from Team Blake, Morgan Myles from Team Camila, and Omar Jose Cardonna from Team Legend.

Although each one of them had impeccable vocals and a genre of their own, Bryce has been a front-runner, and now is the title winner of The Voice season 22. Brayden came in fifth, while Omar was placed fourth. Bodie and Morgan both have been adjudged the runners-up.

ReeRee @Grumma_Ree Ain’t no fucking no way and I don’t even cuss like this but seriously?!? Bryce won?!? Y’all let this mediocre singing country man win this season?!? IT WAS RIGGED #TheVoice Ain’t no fucking no way and I don’t even cuss like this but seriously?!? Bryce won?!? Y’all let this mediocre singing country man win this season?!? IT WAS RIGGED #TheVoice

Upon witnessing the results being announced live on TV, fans were furious to know that Bryce was crowned the winner. Although a huge number of people voted for The Voice season 22 contestant, many upset fans on social media claimed that he didn't deserve the win and that other deserving contestants were better than him.

"Ain't no way man!": Fans upset after Bryce Leatherwood is crowned the title winner of The Voice season 22

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that the results were rigged and that Bryce didn't deserve to win the title. Fans claimed that either Omar, Bodie, or Morgan should've been the winners. A few fans also added that other contestants were better than Bryce consistently in the season.

Lisa @8Relentless Ain’t no way man! Bodie, Morgan, and Omar can sing waayyyyyh better than Bryce! #TheVoice Ain’t no way man! Bodie, Morgan, and Omar can sing waayyyyyh better than Bryce! #TheVoice

Maureen Russell @longislandmo This is awful. Bryce is NOT the voice. He is a mediocre country singer at best. #TheVoice you just lost a 22 season fan. #OmarCardona or #morgan should have won. This is awful. Bryce is NOT the voice. He is a mediocre country singer at best. #TheVoice you just lost a 22 season fan. #OmarCardona or #morgan should have won.

Kaelin 🦇| #1 Gerardie @kaelinmustdie Wow okay America, good job picking the worst singer on the show. Bryce sounds like every other white hit country singer to ever exist. Absolutely disappointing and honestly gross. The racism on this show is fucking insane. #TheVoice Wow okay America, good job picking the worst singer on the show. Bryce sounds like every other white hit country singer to ever exist. Absolutely disappointing and honestly gross. The racism on this show is fucking insane. #TheVoice

Nadine 🌷#TimeForShadamYr @Rosannasfriend #TheVoice . LMAO. Not surprising to read that Bryce won The Voice. I’m glad my TV didn’t work today. That show needs to go up in flames. #TheVoice. LMAO. Not surprising to read that Bryce won The Voice. I’m glad my TV didn’t work today. That show needs to go up in flames.

dramabananna @dramabananna #VoiceFinale Bryce winning the season is literally the most ridiculous we’ve ever seen. Congratulations and all, but this just shows the audience of this show. America is not moving on. #TheVoice Bryce winning the season is literally the most ridiculous we’ve ever seen. Congratulations and all, but this just shows the audience of this show. America is not moving on. #TheVoice #VoiceFinale

Rebecca 🏳️‍🌈 @beccahutch13 #TheVoice is not about the voice!! Bryce has no business winning. Country music does not need another white dude who can barely sing!! @MorganMylesLIVE , you deserve better!! @Camila_Cabello , excellent job coaching this season. #TheVoice is not about the voice!! Bryce has no business winning. Country music does not need another white dude who can barely sing!! @MorganMylesLIVE , you deserve better!! @Camila_Cabello , excellent job coaching this season.

Angie Cameron @Acc2Cam @camila_cabello #TheVoice Morgan was robbed and actually so was Bodie. Bryce can’t hold a candle to those two. @camila_cabello #TheVoice Morgan was robbed and actually so was Bodie. Bryce can’t hold a candle to those two.

I_just_ship_people @ijustshippeople



#TheVoice BRYCE OVER MORGAN AND BODIE? AMERICA YOU HAVE LOST YOUR MIND BRYCE OVER MORGAN AND BODIE? AMERICA YOU HAVE LOST YOUR MIND #TheVoice https://t.co/DUUzozTjCk

Jayda (Wenclair truther) 🇲🇦 🇦🇷 @madisliv Bryce winning didn't surprise me at all, America continues to vote for awful country singers. As much as I love Blake, I can't wait until he leaves, cause then all of his annoying fans will leave too. #TheVoice Bryce winning didn't surprise me at all, America continues to vote for awful country singers. As much as I love Blake, I can't wait until he leaves, cause then all of his annoying fans will leave too. #TheVoice

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on The Voice season 22

Before the results were announced, The Voice season 22 had an impressive celebrity lineup of famed artists who performed on stage. The artists who performed are mentioned in the list below.

Multi-platinum artist Kane Brown performed his new hit single alongside Blake Shelton.

Kelly Clarkson performed a solo rendition of her duet with Ariana Grande titled Santa Can't You Hear me.

Maluma performed his hit single Junio.

One Republic performed their hit song I Ain't Worried.

Adam Lambert performed his rendition of Ordinary World by Duran Duran.

BRELAND made a debut performing his hit single For What It's Worth.

Season 22 winning group, Girl Named Tom, performed One More Christmas from their first EP.

Apart from this, the finalists also took to the stage one last time and performed a duet with their coaches.

Camila Cabello and Morgan Myles performed Never Be the Same.

John Legend and Omar Jose Cardona performed Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours).

Blake Shelton and Bryce Leatherwood performed Hillbilly Bone.

Blake and Brayden Lape performed Chasin' That Neon Rainbow.

Blake and Bodie performed God's Country.

With season 22 of The Voice coming to an end, viewers can gear up for season 23, featuring two new coaches, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Former coach Kelly Clarkson will also be returning. Meanwhile, season 23 will be Blake's last season as a coach on the famed reality TV completion series.

