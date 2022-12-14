“It was rigged”: The Voice season 22 fans furious after Bryce Leatherwood wins the grand finale 

NBC's The Voice season 22 has officially crowned its winner. Congratulations are in order for Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood, who received the highest number of votes from fans and bagged the trophy. This is Blake Shelton's ninth win as a coach on the famed reality TV competition series.
The five contestants who made it to the live grand finale were Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape from Team Blake, Morgan Myles from Team Camila, and Omar Jose Cardonna from Team Legend.
Although each one of them had impeccable vocals and a genre of their own, Bryce has been a front-runner, and now is the title winner of The Voice season 22. Brayden came in fifth, while Omar was placed fourth. Bodie and Morgan both have been adjudged the runners-up.
Upon witnessing the results being announced live on TV, fans were furious to know that Bryce was crowned the winner. Although a huge number of people voted for The Voice season 22 contestant, many upset fans on social media claimed that he didn't deserve the win and that other deserving contestants were better than him.
"Ain't no way man!": Fans upset after Bryce Leatherwood is crowned the title winner of The Voice season 22
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that the results were rigged and that Bryce didn't deserve to win the title. Fans claimed that either Omar, Bodie, or Morgan should've been the winners. A few fans also added that other contestants were better than Bryce consistently in the season.
Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on The Voice season 22
Before the results were announced, The Voice season 22 had an impressive celebrity lineup of famed artists who performed on stage. The artists who performed are mentioned in the list below.
- Multi-platinum artist Kane Brown performed his new hit single alongside Blake Shelton.
- Kelly Clarkson performed a solo rendition of her duet with Ariana Grande titled Santa Can't You Hear me.
- Maluma performed his hit single Junio.
- One Republic performed their hit song I Ain't Worried.
- Adam Lambert performed his rendition of Ordinary World by Duran Duran.
- BRELAND made a debut performing his hit single For What It's Worth.
- Season 22 winning group, Girl Named Tom, performed One More Christmas from their first EP.
Apart from this, the finalists also took to the stage one last time and performed a duet with their coaches.
- Camila Cabello and Morgan Myles performed Never Be the Same.
- John Legend and Omar Jose Cardona performed Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours).
- Blake Shelton and Bryce Leatherwood performed Hillbilly Bone.
- Blake and Brayden Lape performed Chasin' That Neon Rainbow.
- Blake and Bodie performed God's Country.
With season 22 of The Voice coming to an end, viewers can gear up for season 23, featuring two new coaches, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Former coach Kelly Clarkson will also be returning. Meanwhile, season 23 will be Blake's last season as a coach on the famed reality TV completion series.
