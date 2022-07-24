WATCH: The X Factor reveals unseen footage of One Direction’s 2010 formation

American singer Nicole Scherzinger had a big hand in the formation of the English-Irish pop band One Direction, which was formed 12 years ago.

On July 23, The X-Factor UK shared an unseen footage of the now-broken up band's formation in 2010. It began with all five members, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, waiting for the show judges' final decision.

Nicole Scherzinger had full faith in One Direction's talent

As per the unseen footage, the singers were all eliminated individually, until they were called back to form a band. The video then read:

"And for the first time ever, here is how the decision was made."

The clip then cut to Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, sifting through several pictures of the "Boys" and deliberating over different singer combinations.

Nicole then suggested that instead of just eliminating the potential soloists, they should create "an imaginary boy group." Starting off, she first placed Niall Horan's picture in a separate pile on their scattered table.

Nicole then exclaimed, "yes!" when she saw Harry Styles' headshot. The trio then proceeded to put him together with Horan.

"It’s the cutest boy band ever."

Following Niall Horan and Harry Styles' entry into the special pile, they added Louis Tomlinson. To this, Nicole said:

“The little girls are gonna love them.”

As the other two judges contemplated over other potential boy bands, Scherzinger looked at the half-made, then-future-band One Direction's pile again and expressed her faith:

“They’re just too talented to get rid of. They have just the right look and the right charisma on stage, I think they’ll be really great in a boy band together. They’re like little stars. You can’t get rid of little stars, so you put them all together.”

The reality show judges then found Liam Payne's headshot and Scherzinger placed him with the other three members of their concocted band list.

Meanwhile, Cowell stated that Payne had "the standout audition" among the other contestants. The 28-year-old singer performed a moving version of Cry Me a River by Arthur Hamilton.

However, while Scherzinger and Walsh put him in the future One Direction pile, Simon objected and asked if he should be placed with the other group.

Nicole then justified her placement, stating:

"I don't think so. I think that he would definitely shine. He could maybe actually be the leader."

With Simon looking skeptical about their decision, he said he thought "he's better than anyone else," which Louis felt was not as bad a thing.

"No, he does, Simon, he has the confidence. But he's good. He's consistent."

Later on, they found Zayn Malik and added him to the five-member boy band. When the lineup looked perfect according to the judges, Simon said:

"Now that is a good idea, oh my god."

Chipping in on the excitement, Louis stated:

"That is the category I want, it's them. As long as they gel!"

The quintet gelled in and made a saw great success together, finishing third in the reality TV competition. One Direction released five albums, four of which topped Billboard 200's charts, with six songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list.

In 2015, Zayn announced that he would be leaving the band. In August of that year, One Direction announced their extended hiatus and the band members went on to pursue their solo careers as musicians.

