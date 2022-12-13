What did Liam Payne say about One Direction? Singer issues apology over controversial interview

British singer-songwriter Liam Payne recently apologized for the comments he made regarding his former One Direction bandmates during a podcast back in June this year.

The Strip That Down singer shared an Instagram story with the caption:

"Patiently waiting for the blame and 'I blocked Liam' trend on Twitter if England loses."

As per The Daily Mail, a fan responded to Payne saying that she laughed at his post. The singer, in turn, wrote back in the comment regarding how he felt when fans “turned on” him after the comments he made on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

Liam Payne apologises to fans for making bad comments about his bandmates

Liam faced heat from fans following his comments on the podcast. He later took to Twitter to defend what he had said:

"Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have."

He further added:

"I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever. It got quite dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me. I didn’t leave the house for 3 months.”

He explained that he has nothing but love for his former bandmates:

"You guys know I'm sorry about all that stuff. I love my boys ... [not] sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with me and I took it out on everyone else. Never had a bigger chip on my shoulder and I'm really glad to lose it.”

Payne was apologetic and said that he hoped fans would forgive him. He also encouraged them to continue making memes and jokes at his expense, asking them to "keep'em coming."

What did Liam Payne say to offend his bandmates?

During Logan Paul’s podcast in June, Liam Payne was addressing a feud that took place between the YouTuber's brother, Jake Paul, and singer Zayn Malik.

In 2020, supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was Zayn’s then-girlfriend, had stated that Jake was irrelevant and backed her partner by calling him a "respectful king." Liam, in response to the comment on Twitter, said:

“She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well.”

Liam Payne further spoke about Zayn's upbringing by saying:

“If I had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

He also added:

"You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d**k.' But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point -- and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”

Aside from making comments on Zayn, Liam Payne also made claims saying that One Direction was formed around him, and that Louis Tomlinson and him "hated each other."

The artist's statement prompted The X Factor to release a YouTube video from when the show first started putting the boy group together, revealing that bandmate Niall Horan was actually the first pick.

However, Liam Payne stated recently that he was apologetic about what he said, and that he "did not articulate" his thoughts well.

