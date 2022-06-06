“He was not the front man”: Lizzo blasts Liam Payne after latter’s controversial Impaulsive podcast interview 

Lizzo is dragging Liam Payne after the latter claimed to be the reason behind boy band One Direction’s formation. The Juice singer recently took to her TikTok account, commenting on Payne's latest Impaulsive podcast interview.

In the interview, the 28-year-old singer claimed to play have played a crucial role in the popular band’s formation, which Lizzo refused to believe.

When asked about how the band came into being, Liam Payne explained that he was on the X Factor two years before the band was created. However, he was eliminated by Simon Cowell as he wanted Payne to complete his education. Payne went on to explain that he became everyone’s “nemesis” at the show’s bootcamp. He continued:

“Part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me that in two years I’ll make this work for you. So he kind of started with my face and then worked around the rest. I was the honorary member of One Direction.”

Lizzo responds to Liam Payne’s podcast interview

The interview unsurprisingly gained massive traction as the former band members were immensely popular among Gen Z listeners. Although Lizzo may not have been following the band since its creation, she was sure that Payne was not the leading man in the boy band. In her TikTok, she said:

“I don’t know who lied to that poor boy, but we all know he was not the front man.”

The interview was not well received among the band's followers as well. Many opined that Payne was dissing his former band members. Netizens seemingly announced that he was not as successful as the other members to have opinions on their careers as solo artists. A few reactions to the interview read:

viggio morgenstein @capricornkilla So Liam Payne cheats on his fiancé, goes on LOGAN PAUL’S podcast and makes a fool out of himself. Lizzo disses him, and Celine Dion unfollowed him on Instagram. This would end me So Liam Payne cheats on his fiancé, goes on LOGAN PAUL’S podcast and makes a fool out of himself. Lizzo disses him, and Celine Dion unfollowed him on Instagram. This would end me

Elsy is home 🏠🫶🏻 @Elsyyy_127 No liam honestly keep your thoughts to yourself. I don't even want to hear from him anymore. the fact that liam says that he is the most successful in 1D while while he is doing an interview, his dear friend Mr. Harry Styles is breaking all the records.No liam honestly keep your thoughts to yourself. I don't even want to hear from him anymore. #LiamPayne the fact that liam says that he is the most successful in 1D while while he is doing an interview, his dear friend Mr. Harry Styles is breaking all the records.💀No liam honestly keep your thoughts to yourself. I don't even want to hear from him anymore. #LiamPayne

dylan 🤎🤍 @dylanspovv Liam Payne said that Strip That Down is the biggest song by a 1D member, but I 10000% bet you that he heard As It Was on the way to that interview Liam Payne said that Strip That Down is the biggest song by a 1D member, but I 10000% bet you that he heard As It Was on the way to that interview https://t.co/4txIpycACZ

manic pixie dream ghoul @okayhev Watching the Liam Payne interview and it is a crystal clear example of why it is actually very terrible for the human psyche to become so famous at such a young age, because that man’s thought process is on another plane Watching the Liam Payne interview and it is a crystal clear example of why it is actually very terrible for the human psyche to become so famous at such a young age, because that man’s thought process is on another plane

joanna weingartner @JoannaOfficiial Please give me space as I process Liam Payne’s delusional interview and the reality of never getting a 1D reunion Please give me space as I process Liam Payne’s delusional interview and the reality of never getting a 1D reunion

Liam Payne dragged online for comments about Zayn Malik and BTS

During the interview, the British singer also commented on Zayn Malik’s relationship with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Liam Payne stated that he does not “commend” Malik for the accusations of physical assault made by Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid against him.

He also dragged the Pillowtalk singer’s upbringing. He said:

“If I had had to go through what he went through — with his growth and whatever else… My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing, in that sense.”

Netizens were upset to see Payne address the band’s personal lives and dirty laundry on the podcast.

The singer also seemingly noted that One Direction had much more of an impact on the global music scene than K-Pop. Watching ARMYs felt that BTS was being dragged by the Say It All singer, which led to Payne receiving immense backlash online.

