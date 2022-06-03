"Zayn is my brother": Liam Payne apologises after being slammed for comments on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast

On June 1's episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, English singer-songwriter Liam Payne commented about his former bandmate Zayn Malik. Payne discussed much about his relationship with Malik and the current status now.

In the episode, Logan Paul initiated a discussion about the 29-year-old Pillowtalk singer while speaking about the feud between Zayn and Paul's brother Jake. Later in the podcast, Payne referenced Malik's alleged altercation with his ex-partner Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda, in September 2021.

The Strip That Down singer further commented on Malik's upbringing and insinuated on how it affected him after he achieved massive popularity throughout his career. However, following the controversial statements, Payne took to his Twitter to clarify his comments in the podcast. The singer was criticized by legions of One Direction as well as Zayn Malik fans.

What did Liam Payne say in Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast?

Payne made a snide remark about Malik in the episode when Paul brought up a feud between him and the singer. Payne recalled a tweet where Malik's former partner Gigi Hadid took a swipe at the Paul brothers for their comment on the singer being allegedly rude to them during a Las Vegas trip in 2020.

As he referenced the incident, Liam Payne said:

"She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well."

His comment clearly insinuated the alleged 2021 altercation between Malik and Hadid's mother, during which the singer reportedly called her a "f***ing Dutch sl*t." Payne further touched upon his former One Direction bandmate's upbringing and past. The 28-year-old Wolverhampton, England native said:

"If I had had to go through what he went through — with his growth and whatever else… My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

Payne also stated how he could not 'commend' some of the things that Malik had done.

Liam Payne's mea culpa following his comments on Zayn Malik on Logan Paul's podcast

After receiving a lot of flak online for his comment, Payne took to his Twitter to clarify his remarks. He said:

"Guys - I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it's hard to let it slide."

Payne stated how he did not articulate his points better and added:

"I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

1D and Zayn Malik fans react to Liam Payne's clarifications

Payne's tweets about his comments on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast divided the band's followers. While some applauded Payne for his initiative to clarify things, others commented on how the singer should not have brought up his former bandmate in the podcast.

Meanwhile, a few others remained empathetic towards the singer and claimed that his statements were taken out of context. Some also expressed how media reports exaggerated his comments about Malik.

