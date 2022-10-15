Louis Tomlinson 2023 tour: Tickets, presale, prices, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Louis Tomlinson recently confirmed his 2023 world tour, during which the singer will perform for his fans at one of the most famous arenas in the UK and Ireland. The upcoming tour will be all about his second solo album, Faith in the Future, which is set to release on November 11, 2022.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale next week. Meanwhile, a presale will occur on October 19 at 9 am BST/10 am CEST.
The general sale for Louis Tomlinson's tour will kick off on October 21 at 9 am BST/10 am CEST. Fans can access tickets from ticket retailers such as Ticketmaster. The presale for the singer's tour will be live two days before tickets go on general sale, which will give fans the chance to get early access to the tickets or enhance their chances of getting them.
To access the pre-sale for the UK tour dates, fans will have to pre-order Louis Tomlinson's upcoming album, Faith in the Future, from his official website before the presale begins. Those who do so will be emailed with details on how to access the presale, which will be priced from £33.10, including booking fees.
For the European tour presale in 2023, fans will not need to pre-order the album. Fans will have to sign up for pre-sale tickets from Louis Tomlinson's official website. Presale access will also be sent before the start time on the day of the presale.
Louis Tomlinson's 2023 tour will start at the end of August 2023
Here's the schedule for Louis Tomlinson's tour with different venues.
- August 29, 2023, Hamburg - Barclays Arena
- August 21, 2023, Copenhagen - Royal Arena
- September 1, 2023, Oslo - Spektrum
- September 2, 2023, Stockholm - Hovet
- September 4, – Helsinki - Ice Hall
- September 5, 2023, Tallinn - Saku Arena
- September 7, 2023, Riga - Arena Riga
- September 8, 2023, Kaunas - Zalgiris Arena
- September 10, 2023, Krakow - Tauron Arena
- September 11, 2023, Lodz - Atlas Arena
- September 13, 2023, Vienna - Wiener Stadthalle
- September 14, 2023, Ljubljana - Stozice Arena
- September 15, 2023, Budapest - Budapest Arena
- September 17, 2023, Bucharest - Arenele Romane
- September 18, 2023, Sofia - Arena Armeec
- September 20, 2023, Athens - Petras Theatre
- October 1, 2023, Bilbao - Bilbao Arena Miribilla
- October 3, 2023, Lisbon - Altice Arena
- October 5, 2023, Madrid - Wizink Center
- October 6, 2023, Barcelona - Palau Sant Jordi
- October 8, 2023, Turin - Pala Alpitour
- October 9, 2023, Bologna - Unipol Arena
- October 11, 2023, Esch-Sur-Alzette - Rockhal
- October 12, 2023, Antwerp - Sportpaleis
- October 14, 2023, Paris - Accor Arena
- October 15, 2023, Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
- October 17, 2023, Cologne - Lanxess Arena
- October 19, 2023, Prague - O2 Arena
- October 20, 2023, Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena
- October 22, 2023, Munich - Olympiahalle
- October 23, 2023, Zurich - Hallenstadion
- November 8, 2023, Dublin - 3Arena
- November 10, 2023, Sheffield - Utilita Arena
- November 11, 2023, Manchester - AO Arena
- November 12, 2023, Glasgow - OVO Hydro
- November 14, 2023, Brighton - Centre
- November 15, 2023, Cardiff - International Arena
- November 17, 2023, London - O2 Arena
- November 18, 2023, Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
Fans are looking forward to Louis Tomlinson's upcoming album and his 2023 world tour. When announcing it, the singer wrote that he can’t express how much the tour this year has done for him, and so he wanted to get back on the road again as soon as he could. Louis Tomlinson added that he had this tour in mind with every song written on the new album.
Louis Tomlinson also mentioned that he is looking forward to playing the new stuff live and thanked his fans for their support.