Louis Tomlinson 2023 tour: Tickets, presale, prices, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Louis Tomlinson recently confirmed his 2023 world tour, during which the singer will perform for his fans at one of the most famous arenas in the UK and Ireland. The upcoming tour will be all about his second solo album, Faith in the Future, which is set to release on November 11, 2022.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale next week. Meanwhile, a presale will occur on October 19 at 9 am BST/10 am CEST.

The general sale for Louis Tomlinson's tour will kick off on October 21 at 9 am BST/10 am CEST. Fans can access tickets from ticket retailers such as Ticketmaster. The presale for the singer's tour will be live two days before tickets go on general sale, which will give fans the chance to get early access to the tickets or enhance their chances of getting them.

Louis Tomlinson @Louis_Tomlinson



#FaithInTheFuture I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November. After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make. I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November. After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.#FaithInTheFuture https://t.co/9pLMaQiOMF

To access the pre-sale for the UK tour dates, fans will have to pre-order Louis Tomlinson's upcoming album, Faith in the Future, from his official website before the presale begins. Those who do so will be emailed with details on how to access the presale, which will be priced from £33.10, including booking fees.

For the European tour presale in 2023, fans will not need to pre-order the album. Fans will have to sign up for pre-sale tickets from Louis Tomlinson's official website. Presale access will also be sent before the start time on the day of the presale.

Louis Tomlinson's 2023 tour will start at the end of August 2023

Here's the schedule for Louis Tomlinson's tour with different venues.

August 29, 2023, Hamburg - Barclays Arena

August 21, 2023, Copenhagen - Royal Arena

September 1, 2023, Oslo - Spektrum

September 2, 2023, Stockholm - Hovet

September 4, – Helsinki - Ice Hall

September 5, 2023, Tallinn - Saku Arena

September 7, 2023, Riga - Arena Riga

September 8, 2023, Kaunas - Zalgiris Arena

September 10, 2023, Krakow - Tauron Arena

September 11, 2023, Lodz - Atlas Arena

September 13, 2023, Vienna - Wiener Stadthalle

September 14, 2023, Ljubljana - Stozice Arena

September 15, 2023, Budapest - Budapest Arena

September 17, 2023, Bucharest - Arenele Romane

September 18, 2023, Sofia - Arena Armeec

September 20, 2023, Athens - Petras Theatre

October 1, 2023, Bilbao - Bilbao Arena Miribilla

October 3, 2023, Lisbon - Altice Arena

October 5, 2023, Madrid - Wizink Center

October 6, 2023, Barcelona - Palau Sant Jordi

October 8, 2023, Turin - Pala Alpitour

October 9, 2023, Bologna - Unipol Arena

October 11, 2023, Esch-Sur-Alzette - Rockhal

October 12, 2023, Antwerp - Sportpaleis

October 14, 2023, Paris - Accor Arena

October 15, 2023, Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

October 17, 2023, Cologne - Lanxess Arena

October 19, 2023, Prague - O2 Arena

October 20, 2023, Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 22, 2023, Munich - Olympiahalle

October 23, 2023, Zurich - Hallenstadion

November 8, 2023, Dublin - 3Arena

November 10, 2023, Sheffield - Utilita Arena

November 11, 2023, Manchester - AO Arena

November 12, 2023, Glasgow - OVO Hydro

November 14, 2023, Brighton - Centre

November 15, 2023, Cardiff - International Arena

November 17, 2023, London - O2 Arena

November 18, 2023, Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

Fans are looking forward to Louis Tomlinson's upcoming album and his 2023 world tour. When announcing it, the singer wrote that he can’t express how much the tour this year has done for him, and so he wanted to get back on the road again as soon as he could. Louis Tomlinson added that he had this tour in mind with every song written on the new album.

Louis Tomlinson also mentioned that he is looking forward to playing the new stuff live and thanked his fans for their support.

