SF9 Tour 2022 "DELIGHT": Dates, locations, tickets details, and all you need to know

SF9 confirmed its SF9 Tour 2022 DELIGHT schedule in Seoul and North America. On October 5, the K-pop boyband's agency FNC Entertainment revealed SF9’s upcoming tour on its social media page.

The agency confirmed the dates and locations. The artist's tour will begin with a three-night live show in Seoul in November.

SF9 will have their next stop in the US with five shows in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles in November and December. Ticket information and venues for these shows have not been revealed yet.

Tickets for the Seoul shows will be available exclusively on Melon Tickets. According to the Korean media outlet, the other information will be announced on October 7.

The SF9 Tour 2022 is scheduled from November 18-20 in Seoul, South Korea. On November 30, the group's show will be in New York. On December 2, the group will perform in Chicago, Illinois, and on December 5 in Dallas, Texas. On December 8, the group will perform in Denver, Colorado, and on December 10 in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, K-pop group members Inseong and Youngbin will not be a part of the tour in Seoul and North America due to their ongoing hiatus following military enlistment in March this year.

SF9 Tour 2022 is scheduled for the group's 11th mini-album THE WAVE OF9 released in July. It was the group's first domestic release in 2022.

About the K-pop Boy band SF9

SF9 celebrated their 6th debut anniversary on October 5, 2022. The group was formed by FNC Entertainment. It has nine members, including Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Rowoon, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani.

The group also performed in Kingdom: Legendary War, which also had other groups participating including BTOB, iKON, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, and Stray Kids.

The group later had a comeback Turn Over which garnered immense love from fans. SF9 also has famous actors with the member Chani who has been in the acting industry since he was a child. He was part of the cast in the hit dramas Signal and Sky Castle.

The group's Rowoon is one of the most famous actors in the industry with major lead roles. His performances were highly praised in dramas including Extraordinary You and The King's Affection.

SF9 has been recognized for its various talents and fans are also looking forward to the group's upcoming SF9 Tour 2022 in North America and Seoul. Stay tuned for more information on the group's upcoming tour.

