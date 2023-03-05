The Voice season 23 contestants: Who are the artists and where to follow them on Instagram?

Popular reality singing competition The Voice returns with a brand new installment. Season 23 of the hit series is set to premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show will feature several former and new contestants who will deliver some of their best singing skills to be chosen by one or more coaches to keep moving forward in the competition.

The Voice season 23 will air every Monday and Tuesday from 8-10 pm ET on NBC. The fan-favorite series will see an interesting star-studded line-up of coaches. This includes Kelly Clarkson, who will return after a brief hiatus with first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who will bid farewell to his long-standing tenure after this season.

From Kason Lester to Talia Smith: Here's The Voice season 23 contestant list and their Instagram handles

Season 23 of The Voice promises a lot of talent in the form of singers and musicians who will do their best to impress the coaches. While some might receive chair turns, others might fail to do so and will have to head home. As such, viewers will witness a variety of singing styles from the participants in the upcoming installment.

Here is a list of all The Voice 23 contestants and their Instagram handles:

Kason Lester - Southern Rock vocalist and strawberry farmer [email protected] NOIVAS (Savion Wright) - Pop singer - @noivaswright Manasseh Samone - Singer - @manasseh.samone Sheer Element (Jej Vinson, Izzy Kaye, and Tabon Ward) - Singing trio - @sheerelement Sorelle (Bella, Ana, and Madi) - Sister trio - @sorellemusic Tiana Goss - Pre-school teacher - @tianagoss Chloe Abbott - Professional sprinter - @chloeabbs Holly Brand - Singer - @misshollybrand Kylee Hendrickson - Indie pop singer - @kylee1202 Neil Salsich - Folksy Rock Singer - @neil.salsich Rachel Christine - Pop rock vocalist - @rachelchristinegebel Alex Whalen - Country Singer - @alexwhalenmusic Allie Keck - Country Singer - @alliekeckmusic Grace West - Country vocalist - @gracewestmusic Ross Clayton - Rock artist - @ross_clayton Walker Wilson - New Southern Rock singer - @walkerwilsonmusic Alyssa Ibarra (Ali) - Soul singer - @alicanyouhearme David Mitchell (D. Smooth) - R&B singer - @dsmoothofficial Jamar Langley - R&B singer - @jamarlangleymusic Jerome Godwin - R&B and gospel singer - @jeromegodwinlll Magnus Martin - R&B singer - @magnus_sings Cait Martin - Pop and R&B singer - @caitmartinsings Michael B. Williams - Pop singer - @michaelbsinging NariYella - R&B singer - @nariyella Ray Uriel - Pop and R&B singer - @rayuriel_ Ryley Tate Wilson - Indie Pop singer - @its_ryleytate Tasha Jessen - Pop, soul, and rock singer- @tashajessen Alyssa Lazar - Retro musician - @imalyssalazar Kate Cosentino - Indie Pop singer - @katemcosentino Marcos Covos - Singer, Fashion and Beauty photographer - @marcos_covos Mariah Kalia - Singer and dancer - @mariah_kalia Gina Miles - Indie Pop singer/songwriter - @ginamilesofficial Kala Banham - Indie Pop singer/songwriter - @kalabanham Mary Kate Connor - Indie Pop and Folk singer - @marykateconnor Carlos Rising - Singer/songwriter - @carlosrising EJ Michels - Singer and vocal coach - @ejmichelsmusic JB Somers - Pop singer/songwriter - @jb.somers Katie Beth Forakis - Jazz and soul singer - @katiebethforakis Laura Littleton - Photographer and singer - @littleton_laura Talia Smith - Army recruiter and vocalist - @taliasmith_ig

Season 23 of The Voice will feature contestants from all over the country from diverse cultural backgrounds and life experiences. They will do their best to perform and hope one of the coaches will turn their chairs and pick them for their team. If more than one coach chooses to turn their chairs, they will have to convince the contestant to join their team.

Don't forget to tune in to The Voice season 23 premiere this Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

