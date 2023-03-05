The Voice season 23 contestants: Who are the artists and where to follow them on Instagram?

Popular reality singing competition The Voice returns with a brand new installment. Season 23 of the hit series is set to premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show will feature several former and new contestants who will deliver some of their best singing skills to be chosen by one or more coaches to keep moving forward in the competition.
The Voice season 23 will air every Monday and Tuesday from 8-10 pm ET on NBC. The fan-favorite series will see an interesting star-studded line-up of coaches. This includes Kelly Clarkson, who will return after a brief hiatus with first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who will bid farewell to his long-standing tenure after this season.
From Kason Lester to Talia Smith: Here's The Voice season 23 contestant list and their Instagram handles
Season 23 of The Voice promises a lot of talent in the form of singers and musicians who will do their best to impress the coaches. While some might receive chair turns, others might fail to do so and will have to head home. As such, viewers will witness a variety of singing styles from the participants in the upcoming installment.
Here is a list of all The Voice 23 contestants and their Instagram handles:
- Kason Lester - Southern Rock vocalist and strawberry farmer [email protected]
- NOIVAS (Savion Wright) - Pop singer - @noivaswright
- Manasseh Samone - Singer - @manasseh.samone
- Sheer Element (Jej Vinson, Izzy Kaye, and Tabon Ward) - Singing trio - @sheerelement
- Sorelle (Bella, Ana, and Madi) - Sister trio - @sorellemusic
- Tiana Goss - Pre-school teacher - @tianagoss
- Chloe Abbott - Professional sprinter - @chloeabbs
- Holly Brand - Singer - @misshollybrand
- Kylee Hendrickson - Indie pop singer - @kylee1202
- Neil Salsich - Folksy Rock Singer - @neil.salsich
- Rachel Christine - Pop rock vocalist - @rachelchristinegebel
- Alex Whalen - Country Singer - @alexwhalenmusic
- Allie Keck - Country Singer - @alliekeckmusic
- Grace West - Country vocalist - @gracewestmusic
- Ross Clayton - Rock artist - @ross_clayton
- Walker Wilson - New Southern Rock singer - @walkerwilsonmusic
- Alyssa Ibarra (Ali) - Soul singer - @alicanyouhearme
- David Mitchell (D. Smooth) - R&B singer - @dsmoothofficial
- Jamar Langley - R&B singer - @jamarlangleymusic
- Jerome Godwin - R&B and gospel singer - @jeromegodwinlll
- Magnus Martin - R&B singer - @magnus_sings
- Cait Martin - Pop and R&B singer - @caitmartinsings
- Michael B. Williams - Pop singer - @michaelbsinging
- NariYella - R&B singer - @nariyella
- Ray Uriel - Pop and R&B singer - @rayuriel_
- Ryley Tate Wilson - Indie Pop singer - @its_ryleytate
- Tasha Jessen - Pop, soul, and rock singer- @tashajessen
- Alyssa Lazar - Retro musician - @imalyssalazar
- Kate Cosentino - Indie Pop singer - @katemcosentino
- Marcos Covos - Singer, Fashion and Beauty photographer - @marcos_covos
- Mariah Kalia - Singer and dancer - @mariah_kalia
- Gina Miles - Indie Pop singer/songwriter - @ginamilesofficial
- Kala Banham - Indie Pop singer/songwriter - @kalabanham
- Mary Kate Connor - Indie Pop and Folk singer - @marykateconnor
- Carlos Rising - Singer/songwriter - @carlosrising
- EJ Michels - Singer and vocal coach - @ejmichelsmusic
- JB Somers - Pop singer/songwriter - @jb.somers
- Katie Beth Forakis - Jazz and soul singer - @katiebethforakis
- Laura Littleton - Photographer and singer - @littleton_laura
- Talia Smith - Army recruiter and vocalist - @taliasmith_ig
Season 23 of The Voice will feature contestants from all over the country from diverse cultural backgrounds and life experiences. They will do their best to perform and hope one of the coaches will turn their chairs and pick them for their team. If more than one coach chooses to turn their chairs, they will have to convince the contestant to join their team.
Don't forget to tune in to The Voice season 23 premiere this Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.