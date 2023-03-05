Create

The Voice season 23 contestants: Who are the artists and where to follow them on Instagram?

By Varsha Narayanan
Modified Mar 05, 2023 18:20 IST
The Voice season 23 is back with a new set of contestants
The Voice season 23 is back with a new set of contestants (Image via Instagram/kasonlester,kalabanham,misshollybrand,noivaswright)

Popular reality singing competition The Voice returns with a brand new installment. Season 23 of the hit series is set to premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show will feature several former and new contestants who will deliver some of their best singing skills to be chosen by one or more coaches to keep moving forward in the competition.

The Voice season 23 will air every Monday and Tuesday from 8-10 pm ET on NBC. The fan-favorite series will see an interesting star-studded line-up of coaches. This includes Kelly Clarkson, who will return after a brief hiatus with first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who will bid farewell to his long-standing tenure after this season.

From Kason Lester to Talia Smith: Here's The Voice season 23 contestant list and their Instagram handles

Season 23 of The Voice promises a lot of talent in the form of singers and musicians who will do their best to impress the coaches. While some might receive chair turns, others might fail to do so and will have to head home. As such, viewers will witness a variety of singing styles from the participants in the upcoming installment.

Here is a list of all The Voice 23 contestants and their Instagram handles:

  1. Kason Lester - Southern Rock vocalist and strawberry farmer [email protected]
  2. NOIVAS (Savion Wright) - Pop singer - @noivaswright
  3. Manasseh Samone - Singer - @manasseh.samone
  4. Sheer Element (Jej Vinson, Izzy Kaye, and Tabon Ward) - Singing trio - @sheerelement
  5. Sorelle (Bella, Ana, and Madi) - Sister trio - @sorellemusic
  6. Tiana Goss - Pre-school teacher - @tianagoss
  7. Chloe Abbott - Professional sprinter - @chloeabbs
  8. Holly Brand - Singer - @misshollybrand
  9. Kylee Hendrickson - Indie pop singer - @kylee1202
  10. Neil Salsich - Folksy Rock Singer - @neil.salsich
  11. Rachel Christine - Pop rock vocalist - @rachelchristinegebel
  12. Alex Whalen - Country Singer - @alexwhalenmusic
  13. Allie Keck - Country Singer - @alliekeckmusic
  14. Grace West - Country vocalist - @gracewestmusic
  15. Ross Clayton - Rock artist - @ross_clayton
  16. Walker Wilson - New Southern Rock singer - @walkerwilsonmusic
  17. Alyssa Ibarra (Ali) - Soul singer - @alicanyouhearme
  18. David Mitchell (D. Smooth) - R&B singer - @dsmoothofficial
  19. Jamar Langley - R&B singer - @jamarlangleymusic
  20. Jerome Godwin - R&B and gospel singer - @jeromegodwinlll
  21. Magnus Martin - R&B singer - @magnus_sings
  22. Cait Martin - Pop and R&B singer - @caitmartinsings
  23. Michael B. Williams - Pop singer - @michaelbsinging
  24. NariYella - R&B singer - @nariyella
  25. Ray Uriel - Pop and R&B singer - @rayuriel_
  26. Ryley Tate Wilson - Indie Pop singer - @its_ryleytate
  27. Tasha Jessen - Pop, soul, and rock singer- @tashajessen
  28. Alyssa Lazar - Retro musician - @imalyssalazar
  29. Kate Cosentino - Indie Pop singer - @katemcosentino
  30. Marcos Covos - Singer, Fashion and Beauty photographer - @marcos_covos
  31. Mariah Kalia - Singer and dancer - @mariah_kalia
  32. Gina Miles - Indie Pop singer/songwriter - @ginamilesofficial
  33. Kala Banham - Indie Pop singer/songwriter - @kalabanham
  34. Mary Kate Connor - Indie Pop and Folk singer - @marykateconnor
  35. Carlos Rising - Singer/songwriter - @carlosrising
  36. EJ Michels - Singer and vocal coach - @ejmichelsmusic
  37. JB Somers - Pop singer/songwriter - @jb.somers
  38. Katie Beth Forakis - Jazz and soul singer - @katiebethforakis
  39. Laura Littleton - Photographer and singer - @littleton_laura
  40. Talia Smith - Army recruiter and vocalist - @taliasmith_ig
Season 23 of The Voice will feature contestants from all over the country from diverse cultural backgrounds and life experiences. They will do their best to perform and hope one of the coaches will turn their chairs and pick them for their team. If more than one coach chooses to turn their chairs, they will have to convince the contestant to join their team.

Don't forget to tune in to The Voice season 23 premiere this Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Edited by Priya Majumdar
