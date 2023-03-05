The second episode of The Blacklist season 10 is expected to air on NBC on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per FanSided. The first episode premiered last Sunday, and it wonderfully established the tone for the rest of the season, increasing anticipation among fans for the second episode.

The series centers around an enigmatic criminal who surrenders to the authorities and offers to help them track down several other criminals. However, his only condition is that he will only speak to an officer named Elizabeth Keen.

The show has received highly positive reviews from fans and critics over the years.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 on NBC: Task Force sets out to infiltrate a poker game

A quick 31-second promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, the Task Force sets out to infiltrate a poker game connected to Wujing, thanks to Siya Malik's help.

Here's a short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The Task Force works to infiltrate a high-stakes poker game tied to Wujing with the help of new team member Siya Malik; Red and Cooper have opposing tactics when Agnes is bullied at school.''

The previous episode, titled The Night Owl, focused on what happened six months after Wujing's shocking escape. Reddington arrives in Manhattan in the midst of a devastating explosion.

With a number of crucial events set to unfold in the ongoing final season, viewers can expect several dramatic and tension-filled episodes in the upcoming few weeks as The Blacklist heads towards its highly anticipated conclusion.

In brief, about The Blacklist plot, cast, and more details

The thriller series follows a notorious criminal named Raymond Reddington, who surrenders and volunteers to help authorities catch several criminals with just one condition: he'll only speak to an officer named Elizabeth Keen.

The show goes on to depict Keen's equation with Reddington and how he helps the FBI hunt down several other notorious criminals. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen."

It further reads:

"Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

The series has received widespread critical acclaim thanks to its strong writing, gripping storyline, and performances by the actors, among various other things. It features James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington in the lead role and his performance is one of the finest aspects of the show.

Spader brilliantly depicts his character's mysterious aura quite effortlessly. His other notable acting credits include Se*, Lies, and Videotape, Crash, and The Practice, among many more. Other supporting cast members include Susan Blommaert as Mr. Kaplan, Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

