The Blacklist season 10 episode 1 recap: What is The Night Owl?

On the season premiere of The Blacklist, fans were shown that Jennifer is looking to steal a sculpture called The Night Owl. However, it was later revealed that The Night Owl wasn't a sculpture but a former Blacklister called The Freelancer.

Season en of The Blacklist has promised to bring back older characters and is looking to end on a high note. Several blacklisters are making a comeback and now fans are excited.

The official synopsis of this The Blacklist episode read:

"Six months after Wujing's escape from custody, Reddington mysteriously resurfaces in Manhattan amidst an explosion; when a former blacklister is found at the scene, the task force begins to investigate a larger conspiracy at play."

The Blacklist season ten episode one recap: Siya is an MI6 and has been working with the CIA

Raymond "Red" Redington was spotted by Aram Mojtabai in New York at The Met. The latter gave Red a call after recognizing him, but there was no response from Redington, following which, Aram dialed Harold.

Harold explained to Aram that Redington has been on a six-month sabbatical, which is exactly when an explosion takes place.

Harold calls Dembe and tells him everything that has transpired thus far. He and Dembe decided to head to the post office and take a closer look. Ressler, who has been opening up to this NA group, is picked up by Dembe.

Upon reaching the explosion site, Dembe and Ressler learned that the buildings were owned by the Chinese government.

They were denied access to the premises, but they managed to sneak in, and discover the body of a woman. The consular, who had been keeping a close watch on them, called Wujing and informed him of whatever happened.

At the post office, the remaining members were informed that the woman whose body was recovered was a former member of the Blacklist. Dembele gets in touch with an associate of Raymond, who reveals that he is still waiting to hear from Raymond. Aram was replaced by Tadashi since a new IT guy was a top priority, but Dembe has to convince his mom.

The consulate files a motion that tells the FBI not to check the laptop. The judge heard the motion and stopped them from inspecting the laptop. Tadashi had recovered some of the files. The team then learned that Jennifer was planning to steal a sculpture called The Night Owl from the government of China. The team began searching for leads for the sculpture.

Dembe and Ressler meet up with Meera's daughter, Siya. Siya takes them to a secret CIA site. That's when they learned that Siya is an MI6 and everyone around them was CIA.

They even learned that The Night Owl is not a sculpture but a codename for a former Blacklister called The Freelancer. Raymond hunts for a new apartment to live in.

After Keen released him, The Freelancer became a part of a crime that was disguised as a mass accident. He revealed that he was not aware of why Jennifer was looking for him.

Wujing attacked the CIA black site, and he is hell-bent on finding The Freelancer. A gunfight took place and Dembele and Ressler realized that the CIA must have an inside man. The Freelancer makes it out while Dember, Ressler, and Siya are somehow alive and safe.

Raymond visited the post office and had a discussion with the former Blacklisters. All of them were working as a unit in order to nab The Freelancer.

Siya met with Harold and told him that he inspired her to join law enforcement. She requested that he let her join the task force to learn more about her mother.

The episode of The Blacklist ends with Wujing and The Freelancer meeting.

The Blacklist season 10 episode two will be released on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 9 pm CST.

