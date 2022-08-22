"There is no excuse for this": Viral Arkansas police brutality video sparks mass outrage online

A TikTok video of three Arkansas police officers brutally beating up a suspect has amassed over 10 million views online. In the clip, law enforcement officers can be seen repeatedly punching a man who was pinned down on the ground. As the video gained popularity, internet users took to social media to criticize the police force and voice their outrage over the problem of police brutality in the country. One tweet in particular read,

"There is no excuse for this. Three cops beating a man on the ground clearly subdued. Slamming his head on the ground is especially egregious."

The viral video was shared on social media by Naomi Johnson. In the gruesome clip, one of the officers can be seen punching the suspect's head with a clenched fist and slamming his head against the cement sidewalk. The suspect at the receiving end of the beating can be seen trying to protect his head with his hand. Another officer was seen attempting to nail down the "shoeless" suspect by kicking his knee multiple times in a row. The third Arkansas officer was seen holding the man down to the ground.

TRIGGER WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

The man being brutalized by law enforcement has since been identified as 27-year-old Randall Worcester, a resident of Goose Creek, South Carolina. According to THV11, the man was tackled by police officers after he threatened a convenience store employee. The police resorted to physical assault after Worcester allegedly began to attack one of the deputies who was present at the scene.

Worcester was reportedly charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, possessing an instrument of crime, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, terroristic threatening, second degree battery, and second degree assault following the incident.

Netizens react to Arkansas incident

Many internet users expressed their "disgust" at the law enforcement's actions. Several netizens expressed relief that the three police officers had been suspended. A few comments on Twitter read:

Cheryl L ☮️💙💙💙 @AmrCheryl @NaomiRHelm @noneed4repeats This is just so disgusting! So tired of watching people abuse their authority! Hope they get held accountable for this!🤬🤬 @NaomiRHelm @noneed4repeats This is just so disgusting! So tired of watching people abuse their authority! Hope they get held accountable for this!🤬🤬

Jack Smyth @nordicoirlanda @NaomiRHelm ...and people ask why I don't want to move to the States. @NaomiRHelm ...and people ask why I don't want to move to the States.

Richard Brown @makeUSnormal @NaomiRHelm Disgusting. One of the reasons I left Arkansas at a young age. @NaomiRHelm Disgusting. One of the reasons I left Arkansas at a young age.

John Upp @johnupp56 @NaomiRHelm Back story or no these deputies are going to jail . @NaomiRHelm Back story or no these deputies are going to jail .

State Police Department issues statement following police brutality

Bill Sadler, a spokesperson for the Arkansas State Police, told news outlets that the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident that took place at 10:40 am on a Sunday outside a Mulberry convenience store. The investigation into the same was launched after the 21st Judicial District prosecuting attorney requested the same. The state police department also announced:

“Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.”

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also put out a public statement on social media announcing that the deputies involved in the incident have been suspended. Sheriff Jimmy Damante expressed:

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in the matter.”

The New York Post reported that two of the officers were from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, while the third was a Mulberry Police Department police officer.

Mitchell McCoy @MitchellMcCoy



**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / No audio** #BREAKING : Arkansas State Police launch investigation into this incident, captured on camera, outside a convenience store in Crawford County. ASP says two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were involved. #ARNews **WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / No audio** #BREAKING: Arkansas State Police launch investigation into this incident, captured on camera, outside a convenience store in Crawford County. ASP says two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were involved. #ARNews **WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / No audio** https://t.co/dYE0htfAsf

Following the incident, Worcester was taken to a hospital "for examination and treatment" before being imprisoned in Van Buren, Arkansas.

