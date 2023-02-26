What did Marcos Cofresi do? NYPD identifies stand-up comedian as New York subway shooter

A month ago, a man was allegedly involved in an argument that soon turned violent and resulted in shots being fired. The incident took place on January 28 and the NYPD has now identified the shooter.

Police officials said that stand-up comedian Marcos Cofresi was the alleged gunman involved in the train shooting that took place a month ago. Police officials said that Marcos shot a 34-year-old man in the stomach and forearm as they had an argument while riding a southbound N train.

Comedian Marcos Cofresi has been on the run ever since he shot a 34-year-old man on a train

Police officials reported that Marcos Cofresi was with a female friend on the night of the shooting, and the duo had a fight with a 34-year-old man at around 1 am on January 28. Soon, the argument turned into an ugly fight and just as the train pulled into Canal street and Broadway station, Cofresi shot two rounds of bullets at the man. As the victim was left injured, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital in a stable condition.

The victim's cousin said that he is currently stable and is doing better. They mentioned they were shocked when they found out that the man who shot their cousin is a comedian.

As per The New York Post, they said:

"I think it’s absolutely insane that people are shooting people for no reason."

Cofresi was reportedly slated to perform at a Manhattan comedy venue on Saturday night. However, he has been on the run ever since and has been wanted by police for the subway shooting that took place a month ago.

Marcos Cofresi had earlier joked about crime and cops in his set

Marcos Cofresi is a standup comedian and has included content about crime and cops in his set on multiple occasions. In one of his sets, he joked about getting rid of cops.

He said:

"Remember when people wanted to get rid of cops? Remember that, like a year ago? Some dude in a turtleneck was like, ‘We should get rid of cops.’ I was like, ‘You look very robbable!’ I was like, ‘Are you a fighter? Why do you wanna get rid of cops?’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m not a fighter, I’m a lover.' I was like, ‘No, you’re victim. We gonna rob you dawg!’”

Marcos Cofresi has been arrested twice in the past for criminal possession of marijuana and fare evasion.

In a press conference that took place on February 14, NYPD officials named the comedian and made a plea to the public to help track him down. Further information about him was also given and officials said that he was last spotted wearing a jacket with 'New York' written on the front. He paired it with dark gray sweatpants and a Yankees baseball hat.

