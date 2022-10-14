From enemies to BFFs: 5 times Stray Kids' Hyunjin and HAN were the perfect example of soulmates

Stray Kids' Hyunjin and HAN have one of the most playful yet cute friendships in the group. Having shared a room (with bandmate Seungmin) in the past, the duo share unique chemistry that they bring to their concerts, music shows, and behind-the-scenes episodes.

Whether they are endlessly teasing each other or being each other's biggest fans, HyunSung, as they are sometimes called, did not start off being chummy with each other. Friends around the same age tend to have frequent arguments, but Stray Kids' Hyunjin and HAN almost resorted to a physical fight, and leader Bang Chan had to intervene and stop them.

From fighting like cats and dogs to being precious buddies, this article explores the different facets of the extraordinary dynamic between Stray Kids' Hyunjin and HAN.

5 times Stray Kids' Hyunjin and HAN showed off their unique rapport

Once irritated by the little things, HAN and Hyunjin are now closer than ever, but looking back at their initial days is bound to make fans appreciate how far the pair have come.

Here are five moments where Stray Kids' Hyunjin and HAN were true platonic soulmates.

1) The infamous fight during the survival show

The two 2000-born friends were bitter enemies before they became close. While the duo was participating in their 2017 Idol Survival reality show, titled Stray Kids, they had a huge fight after one of their practices.

HAN was supposed to lift his hands in a particular way but kept getting it wrong, so Hyunjin corrected him. However, the former did not want to hear anything Hyunjin had to say, telling him to mind his own business, to which Hyunjin commented that he could not ignore HAN's mistakes.

As the argument escalated, Hyunjin told HAN, "Dance better!" and the latter hit back with, "Focus on your rap!." The pair have since laughed off their fight and admitted their immaturity at the time. Still, many fans refer to Stray Kids' Hyunjin and HAN as the "Dance Better, Rap Better" duo as a reference to this fight.

2) Their playful banter on SKZ CODE

In SKZ CODE Episodes 16-17, HAN and Hyunjin were the epitome of their playful selves, teasing each other and asking for validation about their cuteness. HAN's mission was to hear "You're handsome" from one of his members, but the duo continued their skit throughout the two episodes. They kept calling each other "darling," with Hyunjin refusing to acquiesce HAN's mission once he figured it out.

This is not the first time that Stray Kids' Hyunjin and HAN have pretended to be a married couple. In the group's first Chuseok celebration, the duo played a married couple, and this fact has been brought up quite a few times by the SKZ CODE editors as well.

3) HAN acting hurt after Hyunjin's microphone knocked into him

During the MANIAC group's fanmeet in February 2022, HAN and Hyunjin were standing next to each other when the members were bowing to the audience. The two were in a good mood after having met STAYs and were goofing around per usual.

At one point, Stray Kids' Hyunjin accidentally hit HAN on the head with his microphone while playing around. Concerned about having hurt his friend, he immediately went to check on him, and HAN pretended to cry before hugging Hyunjin. Such moments cement what their friendship means to them and how much they care for each other.

4) HAN convincing STAYs that Hyunjin is real

In a behind-the-scenes video from the group's Case 143 music video, HAN is seen teasing Hyunjin in English. The Red Lights singer seemed very tired but let his friend carry on with his antics. HAN wanted Hyunjin to say that he was a "real Hwang" and would not let him go. Eventually, the latter relented and said his name was "real."

In another instance, Hyunjin is seen advising HAN about some of the improvised moves in the song, showing how the duo might be goofy when they have free time, but is serious about work.

5) From rivals to hype buddies

In one of the best character developments within K-pop, the pair, who started off disliking each other, now hype each other's songs and share a close bond. Stray Kids' Hyunsung chose each other's solo releases when asked about the K-pop songs they liked.

Hyunjin chose HAN's Wish You Back as the K-pop song that kept him going while HAN picked the former's ice.cream as the song he wished more people loved for Spotify's ON! Track.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin and HAN show their charms and teamwork whenever they are paired together in choreographies for concerts. Meanwhile, the God's Menu group's other content allows fans to have a glimpse at their chemistry off-stage.

Stray Kids recently made a comeback with the mini-album MAXIDENT, and the title track, Case 143 crossed 35 million views within a week of its release. The song has secured number 1 on the Hot Trending Songs Billboard Chart, apart from getting its first Korean music show win on Show Champion this week.

