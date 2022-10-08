Stray Kids' MAXIDENT crosses 1.3 million in sales, becoming their best-selling record in a day

Stray Kids', who released their highly-anticipated mini-album, MAXIDENT, on October 7 with the lead single Case 143 has broken its own sales record in just a single day. Stray Kids' latest EP has already recorded 1.3 million sales on the Hanteo Chart, claiming a personal record for the group.

According to statistics provided by Hanteo Chart, the Maniac singers crossed 1 million in sales by 6 pm KST. This means that the mini-album took less than a day to cross the 1 million mark and create a milestone.

The group's last mini-album ODDINARY was able to achieve 1 million sales in a month. The group smashed their own record in a single day, adding another impeccable feat to their career.

To this date, only four K-pop groups - BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, and now Stray Kids - have been able to surpass 1 million sales on the first day of release.

MAXIDENT by Stray Kids becomes group's best-selling album of all time

The fourth-generation group made a fiery comeback with MAXIDENT and also delivered a hit lead single, Case 143 to their fans. The recently released EP has now become their best-selling album of all time.

Sales soared to 1 million by the evening on the day of the album's release. As per Hanteo Charts, the group sold a whopping 1,308,971 copies as soon as the album was launched.

This is the most sales Stary Kids has recorded on the first day of an album's release.

Case 143 topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in roughly 39 regions around the world. Meanwhile, MAXIDENT is atop the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart in 30 nations. The album has also secured the No.1 spot in Apple Music Europe.

The title track is co-written by the group's subunit 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han) with 3SCAPE’s Yosia and Daviid, and Producing Lab’s Raphael. After serving a gritty track during their last comeback, Case 143 brought back the classic Stray Kids genre as they sang about undefined fatal attraction and love in the new music video.

The foot-tapping music and intense rap by Han and Changbin were the highlights of the track. However, fans also enjoyed the new theme adapted by the eight-member (Bang Chan, Han, Changbin, Felix, Hyunjin, I.N., Seungmin, and Lee Know) group with this comeback.

In recent news, Stray Kids won the Fan N Star Four Star Award at the Fact Music Awards 2022.

