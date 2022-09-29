Create

Stray Kids become 3rd highest pre-order selling K-pop artist as MAXIDENT touches 2.4M sales

Stray Kids takes over Twitter trends after the news of 2.4 million MAXIDENT pre-orders (Image via Twitter/Stray_Kids)
Stray Kids achieved a historical feat with their upcoming album, MAXIDENT. The eight-member group is the third highest-selling pre-ordered artist in K-pop history.

On September 29, 2022, reports revealed that the MANIAC group recorded a whopping 2.4 million pre-order sales - and they came a close second to BTS. The numbers are a significant cause for celebration in the STAY fandom, and '2.24 MILLION' and '#StrayKidsDoubleMillionSeller' has been trending on Twitter.

Congratulations to @Stray_Kids for having the 3rd most pre-ordered album in K-pop history with their upcoming album #MAXIDENT with 2.24M pre-orders! 🎉 MAXIDENT 2.24M PREORDERS#StrayKidsDoubleMillionSeller#2MillionKids #CASE143 https://t.co/2kqWx2mkkb

Fans had predicted that the self-producing idols would cross two million in pre-order sales. If that were the case, they would have ranked somewhere around 6th or 7th with NCT DREAM and BLACKPINK.

However, with 2.4 million pre-orders, the group has soared above NCT 127's Sticker, SEVENTEEN's Face The Sun, NCT DREAM's Glitch Mode, and BLACKPINK's BORN PINK, among others.

'2.24 MILLION' trends on Twitter as Stray Kids achieve Double Million Seller title with MAXIDENT

WHAT THE FK MAXIDENT GOT 2.24 MILLION PREORDERS ????? https://t.co/hhplnRKO9t

Known as one of the representatives of fourth-generation K-pop, Stray Kids continue to scale new heights. Their success has grown through increased sales, music streams, and broken records.

JYP Entertainment (JYPE) shared that Stray Kids earned the title of Double Million Sellers with their upcoming mini-album MAXIDENT on September 29, 2022.

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈) <MAXIDENT>TEASER IMAGE2022.10.07 FRI 1PM (KST) | 0AM (EST)💗Pre-Save and Pre-Order <MAXIDENT> now!Stray-Kids.lnk.to/MAXIDENT#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#MAXIDENT#CASE143#StrayKidsComeback#YouMakeStrayKidsStay https://t.co/ezvQrTZA0l

Additionally, the eight-member group has become the first and only JYPE artist with two million sales. Their previous release, ODDINARY, recorded 1.3 million pre-order sales in March this year. They also became JYPE's first million-selling artist with one album, thanks to their August 2021 release, NOEASY.

Six months later, the MANIAC group nearly doubled the numbers with MAXIDENT's 2.24 million pre-orders.

@Stray_Kids AND IT WAS 1.3 MILLION JUST HALF A YEAR AGO…. https://t.co/59Irbm7SGg

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

maxident showing up with the 2.24 million https://t.co/Zkf0dUG7xi
2.24 million and we only know 3 colors and a question mark https://t.co/56evlwZ3PR
idk bout y’all but i’m never gonna shut up about the fact that stray kids landed #3 on the highest preorders for an album…then having 2.24 MILLION PREORDERS FOR MAXIDENT WHICH IS A MINI ALBUM NOEASY GAVE SKZ A MILLION SELLER & MAXIDENT DOUBLE MILLION THIS IS INSANE YALL
2.24 MILLION PREORDER PARTY PARTY https://t.co/mdbBZq6kmv
2.24 million preorders. Skz are finally being rewarded for all the years of hard work. Theyre so talented and successful that I almost feel sorry for anyone who ever bet against them https://t.co/TV5noDbrNa
@Stray_Kids OUR STRAY KIDS WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU AND THIS ACHIEVEMENT WE LOVE UUU OUR DOUBLE MILLION SELLER💗💗💗 https://t.co/IdsYB8BrSb
@Stray_Kids MY SKZ YOU'RE SO BIG IM PROUD OF YOU https://t.co/l6Tv7M1IAD

Pre-order sales are often called stock pre-orders. These do not signify actual sales but are the numbers distributors and retailers order from the agencies after analyzing customer demands. It is a way to know the desirability of a particular group and helps in tracking real-time growth.

However, the MAXIDENT group has always recorded higher numbers than their pre-order ones.

Stray Kids' pre-order and real sales growth (Image via Twitter/@jeonglino)

With all of these achievements in Stray Kids' roster, it was inevitable that the STAY fandom would hail the artists. It is worth noting that they are also the only fourth-generation boy group in the top 10 of the highest-selling pre-ordered albums list.

In other news, Stray Kids are busy gearing up for MAXIDENT. On September 27, the members returned to South Korea after a schedule abroad. Among them, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and I.N wore beanies or hoodies to cover their hair.

hyunin new hair color? https://t.co/OqhGaHvYyn
spiderman jeongin, even his brows are covered so it really means… new hair color? 😳 https://t.co/MA5aTf0Vpo
lee know fansites waiting in the early morning to take pictures of him and he just comes out like this https://t.co/gqlG7pDMn3

Dying one's hair is a signature move of K-pop idols to tease fans for an upcoming release. With the news of 2.4 million pre-orders, Stray Kids has increased the excitement by multi-folds.

MAXIDENT will be released on October 7, 2022.

