Stray Kids gain praises from K-netz for their insane growth on music streaming platforms

It’s time for Stray Kids, one of the fourth-generation representatives, to finally get their hard work recognized in the eyes of South Korean netizens.

On September 26, a K-netizen posted a photo of a list containing the top 10 most streamed K-pop idol group songs globally in 2022. The author expressed their shocking reaction after seeing Stray Kids as the only fourth-generation boy group on the list. They were also one of the only two boy groups to make the top 10.

In the post, the author wrote that the MANIAC group "really blew overseas." Three groups in the list surprised the anonymous poster. These included Kep1er, NMIXX, and the MANIAC group.

“It’s true that their popularity blew up”: K-netizens laud Stray Kids’ growth overseas

Stray Kids’ explosive popularity in the American market recently became a popular topic of discussion on a South Korean online forum. The eight-member self-producing boy group has proved their growth with boosted sales and streams in the international music market.

The most recent number that showcases this growth is a list featuring the top 10 most streamed K-pop idol group songs globally, posted on a South Korean online forum by a netizen.

A chart made a cumulative list of song streams on Melon, Genie, Spotify, and YouTube to determine the 10 best groups who have insane numbers. Amongst them, the MANIAC group ranked No. 9 with 350 million streams.

The ODDINARY group ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and even has 10 million followers on YouTube. One comment even noted that aside from BTS, no other male K-pop group crossed the 10-million-subscriber mark on the video-sharing app. Another comment mentioned that their YouTube streams were no joke, considering they had no promotional ads running either.

Commenting on the group's recent #1 ranking on Billboard200, another user wrote,

"Kids, it's written in OP's post too, that they blew up overseas so why are you guys still bringing up Melon? they ranked #1 on Billboard200 and have over 10M subscribers on YT so it's true that their popularity blew up..Of course they blew up overseas."

K-netz comment on the growth of the eight-member group overseas (Image via pannchoa)

The post’s author expressed their surprise, mentioning that the list only included BTS and Stray Kids as the two boy groups. Since the Proof group was in a league of their own, it leaves only the MANIAC group on the list. K-netizens listed the self-producing idols' massive achievements in the US market in the comments, talking about the group’s growth.

Even though female K-pop groups' popularity eclipses some of the other male K-pop groups in South Korea, it is impossible to ignore the MANIAC singers' growth overseas.

Check out the top 10 idol group songs with the highest number of streams globally for 2022 below:

IVE's LIVE DIVE: 746,428,000 BLACKPINK's Pink Venom: 719,220,912 (G)I-DLE's TOMBOY: 630,106,120 Kep1er's WA DA DA: 443,766,133 BTS' Yet to Come: 435,994,146 LE SSERAFIM's FEARLESS: 429,496,360 GOT The Beat's Step Back: 399,190,824 NMIXX's O.O: 364,269,392 Stray Kids' MANIAC: 354,640,448 Red Velvet's Feel My Rhythm: 350,089,703

Notably, no other fourth-generation male K-pop idol group has had the reach that Stray Kids currently have. Moreover, the chart does not include MAXIDENT, the group's upcoming release for which excitement is at an all-time high.

