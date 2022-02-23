What did Rosie O'Donnell say? Comedian apologizes to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after 'awkward' Malibu interaction

American comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologized to actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas for a verbal blunder she made while interacting with the duo at a restaurant.

On February 20, the 59-year-old comic took to TikTok and explained that she and her group - which included her son, his girlfriend, and friend Fran Drescher - were sitting next to the pair in Nobu Malibu, a restaurant famous as a hotspot for celebrities.

eric anders @MrEAnders Not Rosie O’Donnell posting a TikTok about how she accidentally did a racism towards an extremely famous woman who she evidently couldn’t be bothered to google before recording this video 🥴 Not Rosie O’Donnell posting a TikTok about how she accidentally did a racism towards an extremely famous woman who she evidently couldn’t be bothered to google before recording this video 🥴 https://t.co/feqSstWpTv

Rosie O'Donnell said that she "always assumed" that the 39-year-old was related to author Deepak Chopra and said so while interacting with the actress.

"So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in Kingdom,' and [to Priyanka,] 'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I'm like, 'Deepak.' She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.' I felt so embarrassed."

After explaining her brief interaction, she apologized to Nick and "the Chopra wife," admitting her ignorance.

TikTok users slammed Rosie O'Donnell for not calling Priyanka Chopra by her name

Soon after she made the apology video, TikTok users bashed her online for calling The White Tiger actress "the Chopra wife."

Apologizing for her verbal flub, she posted another video on February 21 addressing the mistake.

She stated that she read the comments about her exchange with Nick and Priyanka Chopra and contrary to what people have written, the actress was not rude at all. Rosie O'Donnell said that the situation was rather "just awkward."

The 59-year-old said that she understands that Priyanka can get sick of all these comments since she is a well-established actress and felt "weird" after Rosie made that comment.

"Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka - I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I f*ck up. I did at Nobu."

In June 2013, Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.

On the personal front, Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January 2022.

