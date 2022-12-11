5 best thriller shows of 2022

It is always thrilling to wait for a new year, but something that is equally thrilling is to look back and see all the thrillers that have been released over the course of the year gone by. This is an emotion that most people want to feel - be it in a book, a film, or a TV show, with the preference for the last one developing quite rapidly over the past few years.

2022 has seen some of the best thrillers so far, often walking on the lines of brilliant filmmaking while being entertaining to the core. Before the year ends, here is a compilation of the five best thriller shows to cap off a perfect year, or binge during the Christmas break. Scroll on.

Under the Banner of Heaven and four other thriller shows of 2022 (so far) that you cannot miss out on

1) Black Bird - Dennis Lehane

The Apple TV series is based on James Keene and Hillel Levin's 2010 autobiographical novel, In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, and is one of the best watches this year, packed into six episodes.

It follows a convict's attempts at getting a confession out of suspected killer Larry Hall in exchange for his own freedom. The synopsis for the thriller reads:

"As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, he will be freed; completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime."

It stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ray Liotta.

2) Slow Horses - James Hawes

Another Apple TV production, this spy thriller series has gained a significant fan following since its first season premiered in nearly 2022. The series also got a second season in December of the same year.

The finale of Slow Horses season 2 is set for December 30, 2022. It is based on the Slough House novel series by Mick Herron.

The synopsis for Slow Horses reads:

"Following a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents -- and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb -- as they navigate the espionage world's smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces."

The series stars Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas.

3) Under the Banner of Heaven - Dustin Lance Black

Hulu's true crime thriller, Under the Banner of Heaven, is a slow-burning drama that gets more and more intense with every passing moment. With the maverick Andrew Garfield at the center of a true story based around the Mormon religion, this is arguably one of the finest true crime shows of the year.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith."

The show also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, and Rory Culkin.

4) Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan

One of the shows that managed to hit it home, Netflix's take on the serial killer and necrophiliac Jeffrey Dahmer deserves the hype it has created.

The show starring Evan Peters as the near-deranged serial killer is one of the best thrillers of the year, building slowly on the familiar narrative and adding just enough drama to make it binge-worthy.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The story of one of the most notorious serial killers in the United States, largely told from the points of view of his victims."

It also stars Niecy Nash, Richard Jenkins, and Molly Ringwald.

5) Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

Another Apple TV show takes the cake for the best thriller of 2022, Bad Sisters, in all its wicked honesty, is one of the most compelling shows of the year.

Adapted from the Flemish series Clan, it has every element that makes a binge-watcher's checklist. The touch of comedy in a rather serious subject is always something viewers are drawn to, and Bad Sisters has done a fantastic job at this.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The Garvey sisters are bound together by the premature deaths of their parents and the promises they made to always protect one another."

The series stars Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene, and Claes Bang.

Let us know about your favorite thriller of the year in the comments section below.

