5 best thriller films like Orphan

The much-awaited thriller film, Orphan: First Kill, will be released on August 19, 2022. It is a prequel to the 2009 cult-classic Orphan and explores the origin story of Esther, an adult who looks like a child because of a rare hormonal condition called hypopituitarism. The condition stunts Esther's growth, enabling her to deceive a married couple as a nine-year-old orphan in the 2009 film.

More than a decade after the first film, Esther is returning to the silver screen and the audience will get a deep dive into the past of the orphaned, psychotic killer.

She has to face the matriarch of the Albright family who is willing to fight and protect her family at any cost. The film features Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, Julia Stiles as Tricia Albright, Matthew Finlan as Gunnar Albright, and Rossif Sutherland as Allen Albright.

The film has secured its place as a cult classic in the thriller-horror genre. If you are looking to watch more movies like the Orphan, here are five recommendations for you:

1) The Good Son, 1993

Life was good when our beloved Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) from Home Alone was just a mischievous boy playing tricks with thieves on Christmas Eve. But in The Good Son, a psychological thriller, Culkin plays the role of Henry Evans - a sociopath child who is fascinated by death.

In the movie, Henry welcomes his cousin, Mark, who recently lost his mother and has come to live with the Evans family as his father is out on a business trip. However, Mark is discomforted by Henry's unusual behavior - he would threaten Mark and imply that he will hurt his own family.

Now, Mark must find a way to save everyone without compromising himself in the process.

2) The Omen, 1976

The first installment of The Omen series, a 1976 thriller, stars Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, and Harvey Spencer Stephens.

The film revolves around Robert (Gregory) and Katherine Thorn (Lee), a couple who have just had a stillborn son. Robert, an American diplomat, decides to protect his wife by substituting his child with a boy born on the same fateful day. He keeps it a secret from his wife and together they name their adopted boy, Damien (Harvey).

As the film progresses, things go downhill as Harvey is shown to be quite different from the other children. This thriller is sure to keep you biting your nails, wondering what will happen next.

3) Angela, 1995

While we're on the subject of thrillers involving haunting children, Angela is a great addition to the list.

Writer and director Rebecca Miller's debut film, the movie revolves around 10-year-old Angela who is convinced that she needs to perform purifying rituals to rid herself of evil.

Growing up with a mentally ill mother and an abusive father, Angela goes on a spiritual quest to save herself and her sister. But her actions make things worse for them.

The film stars Miranda Rhyne, Charlotte Eve Blythe, Anna Thomson, Peter Facinelli and Vincent Gallo. Angela is frighteningly good and will definitely give you the chills.

4) The Silence of the Lambs, 1991

A timeless psychological thriller and the only horror movie to have won an Oscar for best picture, The Silence of the Lambs is a must-watch. This is a film that will make you fall in love with thriller movies as it has a spectacular plot, stellar cast and surreal direction.

The film revolves around a young FBI cadet, Clarice Starling, who must stop a serial killer on the loose hunting women. But in order to catch the predator, Starling seeks help from Hannibal Lecter, a former psychiatrist and psychopathic serial killer.

The gritty crime odyssey became an instant classic after its release in 1993. The film also made history as it became one of the only three movies to have won an Oscar in five major categories.

The film stars Anthony Hopkins, Jodie Foster, Frank Seals Jr. and Brooke Smith.

5) The Sixth Sense, 1999

Starring Bruce Willis, The Sixth Sense has a thrilling twist that you just can't see coming. It is not a quintessential thriller but has elements of horror too.

In the movie, a child named Cole Sear can talk to deceased souls who are trapped between the living and the dead. The film progresses with a celebrated child psychiatrist, Dr Malcolm, trying to help Cole.

Dr Malcolm is haunted by his past - one of his patients who committed suicide. Cole could be Malcolm's redemption, but can he make it right this time?

Watch this timeless thriller to find out. You won't be disappointed!

