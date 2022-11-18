Disney+’s upcoming mystery thriller K-drama Connect recently dropped its official posters and trailer. Being led by Snowdrop star Jung Hae-in as the lead protagonist and Private Lives’ Go Kyung-pyo as the primary villain, the show is set to stun viewers with its chilling storyline.

The trailer gives an insight into the upcoming intense chase between Go Kyun-pyo, who transforms into a serial killer, and Jung Hae-in, who is a race that is different from Homo Sapiens. Additionally, the female lead, Kim Hye-joo, can also be seen in action by Jung Hae-in's side.

The upcoming show is Disney+ original series that is based on the webtoon with the same name. It depicts the narrative of a new race with an everlasting body known as "Connect." One such being, Dong Soo, is taken hostage by those who harvest organs, and loses one of his eyes as a result.

A few months later, he learns that the eye he had lost had been transplanted into a serial murderer who has become uncontrollable, which has generated a significant amount of controversy in Korea. Due to this misuse of his power, Dong Soo vows to set things right as he begins to pursue the serial killer.

Connect to be helmed by Takashi Miike

Takashi Miike, a renowned filmmaker with a massive fan-following around the globe, will direct Connect. This will mark his debut production in the Korean language. Anticipation for a gripping thriller that features Miike's characteristic mise-en-scene is high.

Jung Hae-in brings the Connect's Dong Soo to the screen. The character, while on the trail of a serial murderer, becomes entangled in an unforeseen situation and begins to show a wide range of emotions.

As the show's protagonist, Jung Hae-in is expected to display a side of himself that he's never exhibited before, in a stunning transition.

Go Kyung-pyo, who has wowed fans with his excellent versatility in acting, will portray Jin Seop, a serial killer who accidentally obtains Dong Soo's eye. The character leads a two-faced life like Janus. On the outside, he is a flawless and great coworker, but he also has a side that no one could have imagined, which adds suspense to the drama.

Jung Hae-in's character, Dong Soo, stares directly at the viewers in the promotional poster. He and the infamous serial murderer Jin Seop will come face to face with one another and this inevitable confrontation is portrayed by the poster as Jin Seop overlaps Dong Soo.

Lee Rang (played by Kim Hye-joon), Dong Soo's assistant, who knows his secrets and the powers it comes with, is also featured in the ominous yet fascinating poster.

Connect is scheduled to premiere on December 7, 2022, on Disney+.

