The Voice 2023 coaches net worth: Who is the richest?

Popular reality competition series, The Voice, is back with a brand new installment for viewers to enjoy. Season 23 of the fan-favorite singing competition will premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The show will air new episodes two days a week, every Monday and Tuesday, that will run from 8-10 pm ET on NBC. Viewers are in for many interesting changes that will keep them hooked this season.

The upcoming season of The Voice boasts a star-studded line-up of coaches. Kelly Clarkson is set to return as the coach after a brief break, while two other coaches - Naill Horan and Chance The Rapper - will make their debut on the show, adding freshness and charm to the beloved series.

OG coach Blake Shelton, who is the richest with an estimated net worth of $120 million, will make his final appearance on the show this season, following which, he will bid goodbye to the show.

Net worth of The Voice season 23 coaches explored

Season 23 of The Voice will see fresh faces as well as veterans return as coaches. After 11 years and 22 successful seasons, legendary coach Blake Shelton will end his tenure on the show after this installment. The new season was announced after the season 22 finale, which aired in December 2022, following which Blake took to Instagram to announce his exit.

Check out the net worth of the coaches for season 23.

1) Blake Shelton

The legendary American country singer and television personality has an estimated net worth of $120 million. He has spent over two decades establishing his name in the music industry and is regarded as one of the most renowned artists in the country scene.

The Voice coach was 17 years old when he moved to Nashville to pursue his music career. Over his 20-year-career in the industry, Blake has delivered many hit singles and albums, including The Dreamer (2003), Red River Blue (2011), Cheers It's Christmas (2012), Bringing Back the Sunshine (2014), and Texoma Shore (2017), among several others.

2) Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire will make her appearance on The Voice as the Mega Mentor during the Knockoffs Round of the competition. The American country music singer, songwriter, producer, and actress has an estimated net worth of $95 million. She is best known for her show Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the country singer has sold more than 90 million records globally. She has also released over 16 albums, more than any other female artist. Some of the most popular ones include Out of a Dream (1979), and singles The Heart Won't Lie, Does He Love You, and The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, among others.

3) Niall Horan

Niall Horan is an Irish singer who was a member of the popular band One Direction. He has an estimated net worth of $70 million. Season 23 of The Voice will see his debut as a coach. Other than being a part of the band, he has also established a successful solo career. Viewers were introduced to the singer when he competed on The X-Factor season 7 in 2010.

The artist then competed as part of a group created by the show, named One Direction, who were initially signed by Simon Cowell. Since then, the band has come a long way and earned millions through their albums, tours, and music. Their most popular albums include Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, and Four, among others.

Niall's popular singles and albums include This Town, Slow Hands, Flicker, and Heartbreak Weather.

4) Kelly Clarkson

The American singer, songwriter and reality TV star has an estimated net worth of $45 million. The Voice coach rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol. Kelly was then signed to RCA Records by Simon Fuller, the show's creator. There was no looking back for the personality after her debut single A Moment Like This ranked top spot on Billboard Hot 100.

She soon broke away from the recording company and made her own mark in the industry. Some of her most popular albums include All I Ever Wanted, Wrapped in Red, Meaning of Life, among others. Her album Stronger won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 55th Grammy Awards. Many of her albums and singles have gone platinum.

Other than her singing career, Kelly has made several television appearances, including The Voice, American Idol, and also on her own show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

5) Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper is an American hip hop recording artist who has an estimated net worth of $25 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he is known to be one of the most successful un-signed musical artists. His Mixtape 10 Day received a lot of local praise in Chicago when he started out, and since then, he hasn't looked back.

Throughout his career, The Voice coach has released many mixtapes that have become popular and topped several charts. These include Acid Rap, Coloring Book. Chance The Rapper performed at the Grammys in 2017 and received seven nominations and three wins - Best Rap Album, Best New Artist, and Best Rap Performance.

His solo studio album, The Big Day, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard charts. He was also nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in July 2017 for a song he performed called Last Christmas with fellow musicians Kenan Thompson, Eli Brueggemann, and Will Stephens on SNL.

Season 23 of The Voice is highly anticipated by viewers and will have many talented singers and musicians displaying their talent. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to The Voice season 23 premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

