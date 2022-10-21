Who is Chance the Rapper's wife? Twitter likes drama sparks online memefest 

Chance The Rapper is getting endlessly trolled on Twitter for his social media activity. Followers of the singer noted that he liked intimate videos of transgender people on the platform. This led to netizens flooding the internet with hilarious responses.

On Thursday, October 20, the No Brainer rapper was trending online for the wrong reasons. It seems like Chance The Rapper was unaware that followers could view what he liked on Twitter. This led to him liking a series of explicit videos of trans people.

ndim mos? (they/them) @malebomakobe does chance the rapper know we can see his likes on this app? does chance the rapper know we can see his likes on this app?😭😭😭

This is not the first time a celebrity has been caught online. NBA coach Doc Rivers has been spotted doing the same in the past.

It is important to note that there are no screenshots or any form of proof that the 29-year-old musician liked the aforementioned videos. However, the internet is flooded with several netizens speaking about the same and seemingly confirming his social media activity.

Who is Chance The Rapper married to?

The Grammy-winner is married to Kirsten Corley, with whom he almost shares a 10-year relationship with.

Kirsten Corley is the founder and CEO of World of BOBY, a children’s clothing company. The brand launched in July 2018. According to its official website, it was:

“born out of the desire to see more representation and inclusivity in the kids’ apparel space.”

Prior to launching a company of her own, she was a model and a basketball player. The 29-year-old bagged first place in the Nike ‘Gotta Shine’ tournament and the All Summa x Jordan League. She has also modeled for several brands between 2014 and 2016, including Alexander Wang and Shelby Steiner among others.

Corley attended DePaul University in Chicago, where she graduated with a bachelors of art degree in psychology.

Corlet and Chance The Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, started dating in 2013. However, the duo met when the singer was just nine years old at his mother’s office party. After connecting for just a short period of time then, the two reconnected in 2012 at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Texas in 2012.

The couple tied the knot in March 2019 in Newport Beach, California. They are parents to two children. The pair welcomed their first child, Kensli, on September 21, 2015. They welcomed their second daughter, Marli on August 29, 2019.

The couple does not shy away from PDA. In an Instagram post, Chance The Rapper wrote to his wife on her 25th birthday:

“From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for every one of the most wonderful things in my life”

Netizens react to Chance The Rapper’s Twitter likes

One might expect followers of the rapper to slam him for his adult video choices. However, nothing of that sort took place. Many found the situation hilarious and wondered how the rapper was unaware that others could see what he liked on Twitter. The social media platform was flooded with a series of memes, with some also showing the rapper’s potential reaction to fans getting to know about his Twitter activity.

A few tweets read:

The CaruShow 🐐 @BaldMambaSZN Chance the Rapper when you ask him about his twitter likes Chance the Rapper when you ask him about his twitter likes https://t.co/NrdZpYG01a

Feat Nicki Minaj 🅴 @FeatNickiMinaj Chance The Rapper's wife seeing his likes on Twitter



Chance The Rapper's wife seeing his likes on Twitter https://t.co/YpgMujl4OE

Isaac @GalaxyPeaBrain Chance the rapper waking up and seeing everyone tagging him saying "We can see your likes"



Chance the rapper waking up and seeing everyone tagging him saying "We can see your likes"https://t.co/cYabjkzffT

Lej @tnmejjanur @crackcobain__ @chancetherapper Chance when he wakes up and unlikes it knowing everyone already seen it @crackcobain__ @chancetherapper Chance when he wakes up and unlikes it knowing everyone already seen it https://t.co/5c3wv65VIb

ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ @LAxFLAME I don’t think chance the rapper knows we can see his likes I don’t think chance the rapper knows we can see his likes 😭

Kara🎃 @Karasuniverse If i was chance the rapper i would tweet “yeah what about it” If i was chance the rapper i would tweet “yeah what about it”

Chance The Rapper had not addressed the matter at the time of writing this article.

