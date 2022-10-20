What happened to Randy Travis? Health issues explored as Post Malone Beer Pong video goes viral

Randy Travis was recently featured in a video clip where he and singer Post Malone were seen playing beer pong. The video raised concern among Travis’ fans, since he was spotted in a wheelchair.

Travis was partying with Post Malone backstage after the latter’s recent 12 Carat Tour show in Nashville. They were also joined by guitarist Billy Strings and country star Luke Bryan. Strings posted a few snaps of the meeting on social media along with a video of Post and Travis playing beer pong.

The clip featured Travis launching a ping-pong ball while sitting in his wheelchair.

: @BillyStrings Post Malone & Randy Travis playing beer pong, and listening to Tyler Childers, is the most wholesome, beautiful moment of 2022. Post Malone & Randy Travis playing beer pong, and listening to Tyler Childers, is the most wholesome, beautiful moment of 2022.🎥: @BillyStrings https://t.co/7v481TOr7k

In the comments section of the post, Strings wrote that Travis watched the entire performance by Post Malone, adding that Malone also played one of Travis’ songs while walking off stage.

Travis himself posted a clip of the beer pong on TikTok and called Post Malone the "nicest guy in the world."

Why was Randy Travis in a wheelchair in the Post Malone video?

Suzette Daye @DTMDAYE @86Prescott I didn’t know Randy Travis was in a wheelchair! He appears to have had a stroke or something? I liked his music!! @86Prescott I didn’t know Randy Travis was in a wheelchair! He appears to have had a stroke or something? I liked his music!!

Fans of Randy Travis were worried for him after they saw him in a wheelchair in the beer pong video posted by Billy Strings. Although the exact reason for the same has not yet been revealed, it can be assumed that the wheelchair is due to the impact of a stroke that Travis suffered back in 2013.

Travis was hospitalized in July 2013 for viral cardiomyopathy following a viral upper respiratory infection. He then suffered a stroke and had to undergo surgery to reduce the pressure on his brain. However, he woke up from surgery a few days later, with his heart pumping without any aid from machines.

After being discharged, he went to a physical therapy facility but despite undergoing therapy, suffered from aphasia. As a result, he needed to use a cane for some time. By November 2014, he could walk a little.

Although he has mostly been wheelchair-bound since the stroke, over the years, he has developed the ability to walk short distances.

While speaking to Rolling Stone in 2021, Randy’s wife Mary opened up about her husband's stroke and recalled how she had not been ready to accept that her husband would be bedridden for the rest of his life. She added that Randy's recovery went through a lot of ups and downs.

Who is Randy Travis?

Randy Travis is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor (Image via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

During the the initial stages of his career, Randy Travis was rejected by many record labels, with his demo tapes facing serious criticism. He eventually went on to perform as Randy Ray at The Nashville Palace. He recorded an independent album - Live at the Nashville Palace - in 1982, which helped him sign a deal with Warner Bros Records.

Throughout his career, Travis released around 20 albums and 50 singles. He gained recognition for his album, Storms of Life, in the mid-1980s. He quit Warner Bros. Records in 1997 and joined DreamWorks Records, followed by Word Records.

The 63-year-old has appeared in various films and TV shows like The Rainmaker, Black Dog, Texas Rangers, National Treasure 2, and more.

He has been a recipient of several accolades like CMA Awards, ACM Awards, AMA Awards, and GMA Dove Awards.

