How old is Julie Chin? Oklahoma news anchor provides update on health after suffering stroke on live TV

American journalist Julie Chin suffered the beginning of a stroke while reading the news on live television and began fumbling over her words.

Chin, who is in her 40s, was delivering live news on September 3 about NASA's canceled Artemis-I launch when all of a sudden, she found herself unable to read and speak the words reflecting on her teleprompter.

Bewildered by the situation, Tulsa's KJRH anchor apologized and handed over the broadcast to meteorologist Annie Brown for her report.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs. Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs. https://t.co/aWNPPbn1qf

“I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody.”

Chin did not return to the segment and was rushed to the hospital after her co-workers called 911. Julie revealed a day later that she began experiencing early signs of having a stroke when she was delivering the news on live television because of which she had to pass over the segment to the meteorologist.

What exactly did Julie Chin reveal about her health condition?

On September 4, Julie Chin took to her Facebook handle to give an update on her health condition in a lengthy post.

She began the post by thanking everyone who texted, called and emailed her asking if she was doing okay, before revealing what happened to her in the newsroom. She mentioned:

"The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened."

Continuing, Julie Chin revealed that she was feeling okay before the broadcast.

"The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen.

Shedding light on the incident, she said:

First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter. If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn’t come."

She further revealed that her co-workers understood the gravity of the situation and called 911, before thanking the meteorology team for their prompt reaction.

Chin also said that all her test results have been great. She shared:

"I’m glad to share that my tests have all come back great. At this point, Doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine."

She concluded the post by asking netizens to pray for her health as she would be undergoing a few more tests. Julie Chin also stated that she will be back at her desk in a few days.

Julie Chin is a native of New York and moved to Oklahoma 20 years ago. She graduated from Syracuse University, where she specialized in Broadcast Journalism, and also completed a Geosciences Program at Mississippi State University.

Before joining KJRH's 2 News Oklahoma Weekend Today show, she worked at several television stations including WCBS-TV, WCTI, WXII, and WBOY.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes