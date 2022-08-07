What happened to Bruce Schwoegler? Age explored as former WBZ-TV meteorologist passes away

Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler recently passed away on August 4. The news was revealed by his family the following day.

Bruce was well-known for covering the popular 1978 Blizzard for the station. Detailed information on his funeral is yet to be disclosed.

Bruce Schwoegler is confirmed to have died of aphasia. His family mentioned that the disease made it difficult for others to communicate with him and despite that, his comprehension, laughter, and larger-than-life personality remained the same.

However, it remains unknown for how long Schwoegler was suffering from the disease and if he was hospitalized at the time of death. It has not been disclosed if he was suffering from any other health issues in the past.

Schwoegler won several awards throughout his career

Although his date of birth remains unknown, Bruce Schwoegler was 80 years old and detailed information about his early life has not been revealed until now.

Bruce was a famous scientist, entrepreneur, author, and educator. He was the co-founder and chief meteorological officer at MySky.com. and the chief meteorologist and science reporter for NBC and CBS. He was one of the longest-serving newscasters in Boston broadcasting history.

Schwoegler was the recipient of several accolades, including the Ohio State Award for a prime-time special on the Greenhouse Effect and the National Outstanding Broadcast Meteorologist Service Award from the American Meteorological Society.

Bruce Schwoegler was initially a U.S. Naval Lieutenant working in meteorology and oceanography in Alaska, the North Pacific, Florida, and the Caribbean. He had to do storm modification research with the Hurricane Hunters and he already had a BS degree with a double major in meteorology and naval science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Bruce Schwoegler was a popular scientist, entrepreneur, author and educator (Image via jmccarthy806/Twitter)

Bruce’s first book was called Weather and Energy and he won awards for being an expert in energy education. He also wrote for the print media and was an environmental columnist at United Press International for three years. He also worked at The Associated Press and his column Weatherwise and Otherwhys became popular worldwide.

He helped in the creation of the school science curricula at Boston University and was a member of the AMS Board of School and Popular Meteorological and Oceanographic Education. He was nominated to be a member of the Board of Overseers for six years at the Boston’s Museum of Science and presented several environmental programs at Harvard University along with elementary and secondary schools.

Bruce Schwoegler was the creator and presenter of Borson’s first inner-city youth science summer series and directed environmental education initiatives with a green building and landscaping company, Botanicals Nursery.

He performed with several orchestra groups and appeared on NBC’s Today Show and CNN Network News.

Schwoegler was a consultant to the National Geographic Society, Weather Services Corporation, Thermo Electron Corporation, and Weather Services International. He was the first broadcaster to report on acid rain and a board member of a global climate change consortium called Icecap. He was the ambassador and spokesperson for the Massachusetts Environmental Trust.

He worked with scientists who researched the environmental effect of the Soufriere Hills Volcano on the Caribbean island of Montserrat and the nearby environment. He was the head of a group of scientists who sailed from Tahiti to other remote islands and atolls near Pitcairn Island in 2010.

