"Unprofessional": Amber Heard's spokesperson calls out Johnny Depp's attorneys for alleged 'victory laps'

Amber Heard's representative has slammed Johnny Depp's lawyers for conducting interviews post their high-profile defamation trial.

The internet sensations - Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew - will be holding interviews on the Today show and on Good Morning America on June 8, which Heard's rep has dubbed as a "victory lap."

While talking to Fox News Digital, the spokesperson said:

Angenette Levy @Angenette5 @cathyrusson @jessecordweber @KenneyBaden Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez will grant their first interviews to @GMA tomorrow morning. Amber Heard’s statement on this below - interesting given that Elaine Bredehoft granted 2 interviews the morning after the verdict @LawCrimeNetwork Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez will grant their first interviews to @GMA tomorrow morning. Amber Heard’s statement on this below - interesting given that Elaine Bredehoft granted 2 interviews the morning after the verdict @LawCrimeNetwork @cathyrusson @jessecordweber @KenneyBaden https://t.co/ab2uobFhJE

"It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp's legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom. What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?"

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew work at international law firm Brown Rudnick. During the heated six-week trial, Johnny Depp's lawyers, especially Camille, were hailed all over the internet for being tough with Amber Heard's team.

Vasquez became an overnight sensation after her merciless cross-questioning with Heard and her moments of affection with her client, Depp.

On June 7, Brown Rudnick announced that Vasquez had been promoted from an associate to a partner in the firm for her work in Depp's case.

Brown Rudnick @BrownRudnickLLP We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: bit.ly/3tkNuzI We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: bit.ly/3tkNuzI https://t.co/LqE5Z3Ig7B

Speaking about Vasquez's election, the CEO of Brown Rudnick, William Baldiga, said in an official statement:

"We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership. Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now."

Johnny Depp says "Thank you" to his fans on TikTok

On June 7, Depp made his profile on TikTok to thank his fans for their "unwavering" support throughout his heated trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp garnered more than 4 million followers and a million likes on TikTok within hours after signing up with the bio "Occasional Thespian" and releasing his first video.

Strawberry Fields ミ☆ @sunflxwervolsix Johnny Depp has posted his first tiktok (on all his social media) as a thank you to those that have supported him. Johnny Depp has posted his first tiktok (on all his social media) as a thank you to those that have supported him. https://t.co/fMXOIdro2t

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared.”

The actor's TikTok debut comes less than a week after a jury in Fairfax awarded Depp $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million in damages. (According to Virginia's statutory cap, Judge Penney Azcarate decreased Depp's total to about $10.35 million.) He further wrote:

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp “We did the right thing together” - Johnny Depp via TikTok “We did the right thing together” - Johnny Depp via TikTok 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/UMAe5fIHy2

“Now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

Along with the love letter to his followers, Depp posted a video of himself waving to fans outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse and playing onstage with English rock musician Jeff Beck.

