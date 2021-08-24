Who is Gene Weingarten? Columnist apologizes after controversial Indian food review receives scathing backlash online

American columnist Gene Weingarten recently came under fire after writing a controversial Indian food review for The Washington Post. In an article titled, You can’t make me eat these foods, the columnist claimed that Indian cuisine is entirely based on a single spice.

The questionable piece was published on August 19, 2021. The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner reportedly wrote:

"The Indian subcontinent has vastly enriched the world, giving us chess, buttons, the mathematical concept of zero, shampoo, modern-day nonviolent political resistance, Chutes and Ladders, the Fibonacci sequence, rock candy, cataract surgery, cashmere, USB ports … and the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice."

He went on to further describe his own idea of the Indian cuisine stating:

"If you like Indian curries, yay, you like Indian food! If you think Indian curries taste like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon, you do not like Indian food. I don’t get it, as a culinary principle."

Took a lot of blowback for my dislike of Indian food in today's column so tonight I went to Rasika, DC's best Indian restaurant. Food was beautifully prepared yet still swimming with the herbs & spices I most despise. I take nothing back. https://t.co/ZSR5SPcwMF — Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) August 23, 2021

The column sparked severe online outrage as it was reportedly based on incorrect facts. Gene Weingarten received huge criticism from celebrities, chefs, critics, food enthusiasts and the Indian community.

The writer was mainly slammed by Indian-American model and TV host, Padma Lakshmi. The Top Chef judge called out Gene Weingarten and mentioned that he requires education on “spices, flavor, and taste”:

What in the white nonsense™️ is this? pic.twitter.com/ciPed2v5EK — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 23, 2021

Is this really the type of colonizer 'hot take' the @washingtonpost wants to publish in 2021- sardonically characterizing curry as "one spice" and that all of India's cuisine is based on it? pic.twitter.com/suneMRD8vs — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 23, 2021

She even sarcastically offered the columnist her book, The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs, in a follow-up tweet:

You *clearly* need an education on spices, flavor, and taste….



I suggest starting with my book “The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs”:https://t.co/DARIJ1olqf — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 23, 2021

Following the backlash, Gene Weingarten took to Twitter to share that he had visited Rasika, one of the top Indian restaurants in Washington, to try Indian food. However, he continued to maintain his opinion on the cuisine.

Meet Gene Weingarten as he is slammed for incorrect food review

Gene Weingarten is an American humor columnist (Image via Getty Images)

Gene Weingarten is an American humor columnist popularly known for his work at The Washington Post. He currently writes the Below the Beltway weekly column for the publication. He also co-authors the Barne & Clyde comic strip with his son, Dan Weingarten.

The 69-year-old began his writing career in 1972 after his story on South Bronx gangs was published in New York Magazine. He started working at Knickerbocker News and went on to work at the Detroit Free Press.

He also served as the editor of the Miami Herald Sunday Magazine from 1981 to 1990. Gene Weingarten joined The Washington Post in 1990. He won the Missouri Lifestyle Journalism Award for Multicultural Journalism in 2006.

He won two Pulitzer Prizes for Feature Writing in 2008 and 2010, respectively. He also received the National Society of Newspaper Columnists’ Ernie Pyre Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Unfortunately, the acclaimed columnist recently landed in hot waters after writing a controversial review of Indian cuisine. Several social media users took to Twitter to slam Gene Weingarten for his controversial column.

.@geneweingarten thinks Indian food is terrible because it is entirely based on one spice. Which is basically the opposite of the truth. pic.twitter.com/sumaGpOBl4 — Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) August 23, 2021

I pride myself on my Pakistani cooking. I also love South Indian, and fusion dishes. That you got paid to write this tripe, and boldly spew your racism is deplorable.

May your rice be clumpy, roti dry, your chilies unforgivable, your chai cold, and your papadams soft. — Shireen Ahmed- CanWNT Stan (@_shireenahmed_) August 23, 2021

You don’t like a cuisine? Fine. But it’s so weird to feel defiantly proud of not liking a cuisine. You can quietly not like something too — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 23, 2021

.@geneweingarten: Indian food is “the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice.”

Me: I wish! pic.twitter.com/QKjttwjbIJ — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) August 23, 2021

You are a absolute idiot @geneweingarten. We even put 8 spices in our omelets. https://t.co/DD83aqkJZF — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 23, 2021

Even Columbus knew it was more than one spice — Meena Harris (@meena) August 24, 2021

Interested in Indian cooking? One thing to note is that to us, curry is not just anything. It’s a plant, leaves. Secondly, if there is one unifying ingredient, I’d probably say ghee, also called thoupe or clarified butter. Third, everyone’s spice dhabas look very different! pic.twitter.com/obKNgX5zZp — Angilee Shah (@angshah) August 23, 2021

I can’t like this enough @PadmaLakshmi … Indian food is beautiful, nuanced and soul satisfying ❤️ https://t.co/f64PRyBYho — Bridget West (@PoisedPalate) August 24, 2021

Hey @geneweingarten I threw together some spices & powders from my pantry with their Hindi names for your quick referral. I regret to inform you that this is just a partial repertoire. This is a good start. But hey! It is never too late to start learning about #indianspices. pic.twitter.com/NnEhXtXx77 — Vikas Navratna (@vikasnavaratna) August 24, 2021

I just wrote this letter to the @wpmagazine about the extremely racist column it published by @geneweingarten.



What the Washington Post published is so far from being acceptable. Please join me in condemning it. pic.twitter.com/VIYceyglQO — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) August 23, 2021

Gene, nobody cares that you dislike Indian food. The issue is that you said the entire diverse cuisine was based on one spice. — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) August 23, 2021

Your palate isn’t sophisticated, it’s racist and bland. — Cindy PikaChu ✨朱良蒨 (she/her) 🌸✨ (@iamcindychu) August 23, 2021

The audacity to think “curry” is one spice. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) August 23, 2021

In response to the severe backlash, The Washington Post added a correction over the Gene Weingarten piece. The corrigendum reads:

"A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Indian cuisine is based on one spice, curry, and that Indian food is made up only of curries, types of stew. In fact, India’s vastly diverse cuisines use many spice blends and include many other types of dishes. The article has been corrected."

The Washington Post has added a correction tonight to the top of the @geneweingarten column pic.twitter.com/p4yM7ar9Wk — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) August 24, 2021

Gene Weingarten also issued a public apology on Twitter, mentioning that he did not intend to “insult” the Indian cuisine through his column.

