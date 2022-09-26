Is Post Malone hurt? Rapper cancels show as he recovers from breathing difficulty and 'stabbing pains'

Days after Post Malone fell into an open trap door on stage during a live performance in St. Louis, he canceled a show in Boston. Although the singer at the time of the injury had noted that there would not be any show cancelations, he had to be hospitalized for a second time.

Malone was experiencing breathing difficulties and stabbing pains and had to cancel a show that was scheduled to take place in Boston on September 23. The singer, who is currently on his Twelve Carat tour, suffered a rib injury owing to the fall.

In a statement, the singer wrote:

"Today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different that it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He further added, noting:

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f—ing sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so f—ing sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry.”

Post Malone fell into a trap door on stage during a live performance

On September 17, Post Malone fell into a trap door on stage during his live performance. The singer was performing in Missouri's St. Louis when he injured himself. He required medical assistance as he struggled to get up and was visibly in pain.

Attendees who posted Malone’s video online noted that the singer returned to the stage after some time and finished his setlist. After the show, Malone reassured his fans that he would be back on the road in no time.

Xavier @xaviierw0lf Post Malone fell on stage tonight at St. Louis #twelvecarattour Post Malone fell on stage tonight at St. Louis #twelvecarattour https://t.co/M9A0NfJo85

After the incident, the singer took to social media and said:

“Thank you for the patience, thank you for putting up with my dumb a**. Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand goes down and there’s this big a** hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my a**… It got me pretty good.”

Dre London, who is Malone’s manager, also shared a status update on the rapper's condition on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

"Thank you everyone for all your well wishes! Post Malone didn’t break 3 ribs last nite thank god. We did X-rays (at the) hospital after the show and they declared he had bruised his ribs! In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show! I truly don’t know any artist like him."

More about Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour

Post Malone’s next show will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio. The tour will conclude on November 15, in LA, California, at Crypto.com Arena.

Earlier this year, Post Malone released his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which included hits like One Right Now featuring The Weeknd and Cooped Up featuring Roddy Ricch. He also released a video with Doja Cat for the song, I Like You (A Happier Song). The tour kicked off in September and witnessed Roddy Ricch as the opening act on select dates.

