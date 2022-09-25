What happened to Post Malone? Singer postpones Boston show over ‘stabbing pain’

American rapper Post Malone has postponed his September 24, 2022, concert in Boston after experiencing extreme pain that left him hospitalized.

Announcing the news, the 27-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to share a lengthy note stating:

“Boston, I love y’all so f—ing much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

Further giving an update on his condition and the show, he wrote:

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f—ing sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so f—ing sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry.”

Post Malone had a nasty fall on stage during one of his concerts

Lilian Chan @bestgug Post Malone is INJURED after a serious fall while performing in St. Louis.



Hex held on to his ribs for the rest of the performance and even stayed after the show ended to sign autographs.



he had been given paid medication from doctors at the hospital Post Malone is INJURED after a serious fall while performing in St. Louis. Hex held on to his ribs for the rest of the performance and even stayed after the show ended to sign autographs.he had been given paid medication from doctors at the hospital https://t.co/O1OZTKBNBg

Post Malone's Boston concert cancelation comes a week after he accidentally fell into an open trap door on stage during a performance in Missouri's St. Louis while performing his hit song Circles.

Emergency services attended to him for many minutes before he addressed the audience, asking for a short time-out before his gig resumed. After around 15 minutes, he returned to the stage, holding his ribs and apologizing to the crowd before performing three more songs and wrapping up the show.

Post Malone explained his fall by sharing a short video on his Twitter handle. He said:

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there’s this big a– hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and I bust my a–. Winded me pretty good; got me pretty good.”

Post Malone @PostMalone love you guys so much love you guys so much 💕 https://t.co/eneJWf30fM

The Sunflower singer revealed that, at the time, he was taken to the hospital but was soon released with some pain medications. His manager, Dre London, said that Post Malone suffered bruised ribs.

He continued his tour and performed in Columbus the following night of his accident.

A few days later, the rapper took to his Instagram handle to post a performance picture of himself waving a middle finger at the stage shaft on which he tripped.

Before he announced the cancellation of his Boston TG Garden concert, the location managers of the place also issued an official statement regarding the news, asking the fans to hold onto their tickets for an updated concert date as the show got rescheduled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

