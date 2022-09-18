"Hoping he's okay": Fans express concern as Post Malone falls through onstage trap door during concert

In one of his concerts on September 17 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, singer Post Malone fell straight through the stage and crashed onto the floor while injuring his torso and head. As per LadBible, the floor in the extended area of the stage that opened out in the middle of the crowd suddenly gave way below him.
Since hearing the news, fans and well-wishers have been concerned about the artist, who was previously busy touring the United States and Canada. A worried fan tweeted:
"Posty is a champion. Falling down and continuing to perform. It was such a scary moment for us to witness, and I’m hoping he’s okay."
As per the tweet, Malone continued performing even after the incident. He was reportedly in the middle of his popular song Circles when the mishap took place. He reportedly took a short break from the concert and started performing again once he felt fit.
Twitter sends positive messages to Post Malone amid his recent injury due to a trap door dysfunction
Post Malone's fans have been tweeting about him ever since the internet found out about the accident. TikTok footage from fans captured one of his legs falling directly through the stage as Malone fell onto the floor.
Lauding the singer for showing the utmost professionalism while in pain, many fans tweeted:
The singer was reportedly clutching his ribs in pain as the crowd expressed utter shock over the sudden incident.
On Twitter, fans were also furious about the stage management and expressed their dissatisfaction.
Many concerned netizens have been asking the people at the concert to keep them posted about Post Malone's updates.
What happened during the show?
As per TMZ, the hole in the stage that was being used to lower his guitar was not covered up. The publication also notes that an eyewitness stated that after falling down, Post Malone's legs were shaking uncontrollably. Soon, medics rushed in to tend to him.
During the incident, Malone asked the concert-goers to give him a few minutes while he collected himself. He was able to stand up and walk off the stage with the help of the stage managers. After fifteen minutes, Malone came up on stage and completed his songs. He sang two of his other tracks, Rockstar and Cooped Up, while clutching his ribs.
Post Malone also thanked his fans for waiting and jokingly noted that there was a "big-a** hole in the stage."
After completing the gig, Malone also stayed behind to sign autographs and interact with his fans.
Many fans have been praising Malone for handling the situation so well. Many concert-goers mentioned that Malone also apologized, which was not necessary, given his condition.
Nothing has been posted about further cancelations of his shows, so fans are hoping that his "Twelve Carat Tour" in Columbus will be carried out as scheduled. Neither Post Malone nor his team has detailed anything about the situation or his recent condition.
After Columbus, Post Malone is also set to perform in other locations, including Toronto, after which the singer will return to the United States for his shows in places like Boston, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh.
His "Twelve Carat Gold Tour" began last weekend with Omaha as the first location.