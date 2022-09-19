What happened to Post Malone at his concert? Talent manager provides update after singer's fall

American singer-rapper Post Malone met with an accident when he accidentally tripped in a hole live on-stage, during his performance, on Saturday. Malone, who is currently on his Twelve Carat tour, suffered a rib injury because of the fall. He was performing in St. Louis, Missouri when the incident took place.

Post Malone required medical assistance as he could not initially get up from the stage. After a few minutes however, Malone returned to the stage and finished his setlist. The Rockstar singer has also assured his fans that he will be back on the road in no time.

A TikTok user, Kelly Manno, who attended the concert noted that Malone returned to the stage, "apologized to the crowd for ruining the show" and then "someone handed him a beer, he took a big swig of it", after which he proceeded to finish his setlist.

On Sunday, Post Malone offered an update on his injuries in a video posted to his social media account, where he also talked about the fall.

Taking to social media, he said:

“Thank you for the patience, thank you for putting up with my dumb a**. Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand goes down and there’s this big a** hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my a**… It got me pretty good.”

He further added, stating that:

“We just got back from the hospital, everything’s good — they gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show and next time I’m around this way we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

Post Malone’s manager shares his health update

Malone's manager Dre London also shared a status update on the rapper's condition earlier Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

"Thank you everyone for all your well wishes! Post Malone didn’t break 3 ribs last nite thank god. We did X-rays (at the) hospital after the show and they declared he had bruised his ribs! In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show! I truly don’t know any artist like him."

He further added, noting:

“Talking to him a few hrs ago he was still saying Dre don’t go hard on em’ explaining more then saying 'the show must go on! let’s all keep him in our thoughts as we know he will wake up in pain.'"

More about Post Malone's tour

Post Malone recent album, Twelve Carat Toothache, was released via Mercury Records/Republic Records. It features star artists including Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid Laroi. He also recently shared the music video for the song, I Like You, featuring Doja Cat.

Earlier this year, Post Malone announced his Twelve Carat Tour in support of his album, Twelve Carat Toothache. The tour commenced on September 10 and spans across 33 cities and will feature a special guest, Roddy Rich.

The rapper has also announced a series of official tour after-parties following his Twelve Carat Tour with his manager and entrepreneur, Dre London. The after-parties will be hosted by Don Londrés. They will take place over 20 nights and feature cities across North America, including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles, among other cities.

