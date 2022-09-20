6 Ways To Ease Anxiety Without Medication

Anxiety is the body's natural response to anticipated danger or future threats. Everyone naturally experiences angst at some point in their lives, but if the feeling persists over a long period of time, it becomes a problem.

Anxious feelings are often accompanied by physical symptoms like excessive perspiration and rapid heartbeat as well as cognitive signs like difficulty in concentration.

There are different types of angst disorders, each having its own unique symptoms. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health illness in the United States, with nearly 40 million Americans affected by them. These disorders are caused by several factors like genetics, life experiences, personality, and brain chemistry.

How to ease feelings of anxiety without medication

Many mental health problems use medication as a treatment tool for the condition. While medication for anxiety exists and is widely available, many are reluctant to use it due to the side effects. These side effects aren't common but still exist as a distinct possibility.

Benzodiazepines can cause side effects like slurred speech, physical weakness, and anterogade amnesia.

Selective seratonin reuptake inhibitors can cause sexual dysfunction, perspiration, headaches, stomach problems, insomnia, and increased angst.

Those looking to take medication for their problems should also be aware of the possibility of increased tolerance. This means that if their problems return, the same dosage of medication may be insufficient.

Fortunately, there are several ways to ease feelings and symptoms of anxiety without the consumption of medication.

1) Exercise and physical activities

The physical and mental health benefits of exercise and an active lifestyle have been repeatedly proven. According to a study, exercise also has a positive impact on reducing feelings of angst, especially aerobic exercises.

Regular exercise and an active lifestyle is inherently anxiolytic in nature. This is because exercise reduces the body's sensitivity to stress while increasing the resilience required to handle future stress. It also helps people regulate their mood, which reduces anxiety.

2) Therapy

Therapists can help people facing anxious thoughts by helping them become aware of their negative biases and view the world objectively. This stops people from overthinking and increasing their angst while reconstructing their worldview.

Therapists can guide people towards activities that can reduce anxious feelings like gardening, reading, journaling, and practicing gratitude. People can also learn various stress management techniques from their therapy sessions. They can also learn how to identify stressors and things that create anxious thoughts and avoid them.

3) Mindfulness

Mindfulness is the practice of intentionally focussing on the present moment. People can trace the root of their anxiety to thoughts about the past or the future. Practicing mindfulness allows people to focus on the present moment and recognize when anxious thoughts start forming in their minds.

Mindfulness can be practiced in many ways for its use against anxious thoughts. People can be mindful when practicing yoga by focussing on their movements and their breathing. A study notes that mindfulness can be practiced through meditation, which has been shown to reduce feelings of angst.

4) Socializing regularly

The dangers of social isolation on a person's mental health cannot be ignored. People suffering from anxious thoughts require support from their friends, family, and partners. A person's social support group can help remove any stressors or situations that may cause anxiety.

People suffering from social anxiety and other related disorders tend to isolate themselves from their own social circles. Even if they do not isolate themselves, they often struggle to meaningfully interact with those around them.

Social support groups can help these individuals feel less alone and increase their comfort level.

5) Dietary and nutritional habits

There is growing awareness of the impact of food on a person's mental health status. Those looking to improve or maintain their mental health must regularly consume food packed with adequate protein, fiber, vitamins, and nutrients.

Those suffering from anxiety should avoid certain foods and drinks that contain caffeine, especially later in the day. Caffeine consumption has been shown to induce stress and anxiety. Similar benefits can be obtained when a person cuts down on their alcohol consumption.

6) Practicing self-care

Self-care behavior refers to activities that maintain and promote mental and physical well-being. These behaviors improve a person's ability to process their stress and anxious feelings.

These behaviors include practicing mindfulness, gratitude, getting adequate sleep, exercising regularly, socializing, and eating healthy. Journaling is an excellent mental health tool that can help a person with their anxious thoughts.

Anxious thoughts can affect a person's self-esteem and self-image. People can utilize positive affirmations on a regular basis to counter these negative effects.

While people should not be put off from using medication for their anxiety problems, they should also be aware of the abundance of other tools capable of helping them.

