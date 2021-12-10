×
Chance the Rapper exposed: Leaked Facebook story leaves Twitter scandalized 

Chance the rapper shocks the internet with leaked Facebook video (Image via chancetherapper/Instagram)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Dec 10, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Grammy award winner Chance the Rapper unfortunately had a minor slip up on December 8. The singer-songwriter exposed himself in a Facebook video, leaving the internet shocked.

Though the singer has not yet commented on the occurrence, followers of the singer have taken to Twitter and cannot stop talking about it.

Why is Chance the rapper trending on Twitter?

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, took to his Facebook page in the early morning hours. In the leaked video, the rapper is seen near the bathroom commode.

The 28-year-old rapper accidentally exposed himself as he moved his phone camera to show a bug.

The singer did not realize he had gone live on Facebook, and the video was taken down in a matter of a few minutes.

Though everything took place in a short time, fans were quick to record the video. The video also went viral on Twitter, leading to countless memes.

A few reactions to the occurrence read:

you know chance the rapper fell off when he straigr up posted himself peeing with his meat out over 4 hours ago and nobody’s talking about it😭
Chance the Rapper really fell off omg how you upload your meat to Facebook almost 3 hours ago and no one is talking about it lmfao 💀Like it’s really crickets, I—
Chance the rapper accidentally posted his meat on his facebook story😭😭
In the meta verse Chance the Rapper gonna make a fire come back album
@StrappedHH Chance the Rapper's big homie randomly checking Facebook: https://t.co/WfVEQ80Arb
@chancetherapper You didn’t think to watch that video before u posted it https://t.co/SV1laRJDGe
Just woke up to Chance The Rapper's pee pee tip on my tl. https://t.co/o4qJXXtWwt
gente, o chance the rapper.... https://t.co/BIxV8jFNHV
Chance the rapper trending bc he posted tip on his fb story… https://t.co/804TX8DVBP
Me when I saw Chance the Rapper in the bathroom https://t.co/R0gQ7AVBeW
Searching chance the rapper … https://t.co/Z7wVMn8tFQ
im trying to figure out how chance the rapper “accidentally” posted that. lmao i gotta watch my story 10x before i post.

It seems like the rapper has chosen to not address the incident. He has been active on his Instagram stories since then, commenting on Kanye "Ye" West's and Drake's upcoming concert.

Speaking of the duo's collaboration, he wrote on his Instagram stories:

“Well, it looks like I’ll be crying tonight.”

The rapper collaborated with soul music icon Dionne Warwick last month. They released a song titled Nothing's Impossible. Profits made were donated to several organizations including SocialWorks and Hunger: Not Possible.

Rumors of the rapper releasing more music after the minor slip-up went viral online. Many hope that the singer will collaborate with YBN rapper Cordae.

The rapper had previously teased a clip showcasing Cordae. The latter is expected to to be part of Chance's upcoming album From A Bird's Eyes View, which will be dropping in January.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
हिन्दी