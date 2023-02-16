Meet the host and judges of American Idol season 21

American Idol is set to return with an all-new season this year. The premiere episode will kick off with the audition round for the 21st season on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Season 21 of the hit reality singing series will see the return of judges and music legends Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry. The three stars have been associated with American Idol ever since its revival with season 16 in 2018.

As with previous seasons, the schedule this time will also include auditions, Hollywood Week, Showcase Rounds, and the Top 24 rounds. Live shows will then commence, where fans will be tasked with picking their favorites each week. In an interview with People magazine, the show's longtime host Ryan Seacrest said that this season will be "very terrific" and will feature many competitors who are genuinely committed to their craft.

Emmy winner Ryan Seacrest will be returning as the host for American Idol season 21

Ryan Seacrest has been with American Idol since season 1. He is the only cast member from the 2002's FOX version of the show who appeared in the ABC revival in 2018.

The television host, radio personality, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist is an Atlanta native who began his career as the host for children's programs like Gladiators 2000 (1994), Fox Family Channel's Wild Animal Games (1995), and Click (1997).

These experiences eventually led him to his afternoon job at Los Angeles's Radio Station, 98.7 FM, where he hosted and produced a daily afternoon talk show, titled Ryan Seacrest for The Ride Home, until 2004.

Seacrest has also hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, a chat show with Kelly Ripa, and his own radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. He has served as an executive producer on reality television programs like Shahs of Sunset and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Ryan gained prominence in the summer of 2022 when he landed a role as the host of FOX's new show, American Idol. The show went on to become a hit, making Seacrest a household name.

Owing to his long stint on the show, Ryan argues that the attitude of folks who apply for American Idol has gradually changed in the twenty-plus years since the show's debut.

In a 2022 interview with People magazine, Seacrest explained that today's contestants, "take it very seriously, whereas in the earlier years, they kind of just did it on a whim. These kids rehearse for it, and they treat it like an Olympic sport in a way."

During the interview, Ryan also added that this season, the team has found some great contestants, with many being countryside singers. In-person American Idol tryouts were held in Nashville, New Orleans, and Las Vegas. Ryan missed the New Orleans tryouts since he was recently given a COVID-19 diagnosis.

In brief, about the judges for the brand new season of American Idol 2023

Lionel Richie

Pop music icon Lionel Richie is one of only two songwriters in history who have held the No.1 record for nine straight years. With more than 125 million albums sold worldwide, he has also received four Grammy Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and the title of MusicCares Person of the Year in 2016. He was also deemed a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017.

Richie has won more than 125 million albums worldwide. In March 2018, he inscribed his handprints and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The singer is renowned for his number-one singles like Endless Love, All Night Long, Stuck on You, Hello, and Dancing on the Ceiling. He also co-wrote We Are the World with Michael Jackson.

Richie's early work with The Commodores produced hits like Three Times a Lady, Still, and Easy. One of only two writers in the band, he is responsible for eight songs that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Lionel Richie has been a judge on ABC's American Idol since 2018. He will be back in season 21 of the iconic reality singing show.

Luke Bryan

From his very first days in Nashville as a songwriter, when he wrote chart-topping successes like Billy Currington's Good Directions, to his current position as one of country music's reigning superstars, Luke Bryan's career has been filled with songs that have had a lasting influence.

He was named the Most Heard Artist of the Last Decade by Country Aircheck for songs like Rain is a Good Thing, Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye, That's My Kind of Night, Most People Are Good, and Fast, which also reached No. 1 on the charts.

Bryan has collected 25 No.1 hits since his 2009 debut and boasts 54.5 million sales on more RIAA-certified digital songs than any other country artist. Bryan has generated 13.8 billion streams and sold 12.5 million albums.

He has achieved seven RIAA certifications, four platinum albums, two 4X platinum albums, 22 platinum singles, and 12 multiplatinum singles. Bryan won the ACM Album of the Decade Award for the first time ever at the end of 2019 for his 2013 album, Crash My Party.

Bryan most recently received the title of Top Country Artist of the 2010s from Billboard. He stood first in their rankings thanks to his 11 chart-topping tracks on the weekly Hot Country Songs list, and nine top tracks on the Top Country Albums chart over the last decade.

Bryan will be returning as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry in the upcoming season of American Idol.

Katy Perry

After signing with Capitol Records in 2007, Katy Perry released her debut single, One of the Boys, in 2008. With the release of her follow-up album Teenage Dream (2010), she firmly established herself as a global superstar and became to only female artist to have five No. 1 singles from one album on the Billboard Hot 100 list (California Gurls, Teenage Dream, Firework, E.T., and Last Friday Night).

Her 2013 album, PRISM, which opened at No. 1 on iTunes in 100 nations, has sold 15 million adjusted albums globally. Perry became the first artist to get three RIAA Digital Single Diamond Awards after the tracks Roar, Firework, and Dark Horse collectively sold and streamed more than 10 million copies.

Along with global sales of more than 47.5 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks during her twelve years with Capitol Records, Perry has amassed a total of 50 billion streams. She was the first person on Twitter to have 100 million followers. Her 2015 Super Bowl performance received the event's highest rating ever.

She was the first female music star to have four videos each receiving more than a billion views. More than 1 billion people have watched her music videos for Firework, Last Friday Night, and Bon Appetit, while more than 2 billion people have watched Dark Horse. Over 3 billion people have now watched the music video for Roar.

Katy Perry has been with American Idol since 2018 and will be back in season 21 of the show.

What to expect in season 21 of American Idol?

American Idol season 21 contestants have already been revealed. After Hollywood Week, the Showcase round for the series was also recorded back in December.

The "Platinum Ticket," a new variation of the "Golden Ticket" that brings the contender directly to Hollywood and exempts them from the first round of Hollywood week, was introduced during the previous season. Elijah McCormick won the popular vote and received the "Platinum Ticket" for this season.

The remaining tickets will be distributed throughout the program.

Following the Showcase Round and Hollywood Week, those who move into the Top 24 will participate in solo and celebrity duet performances. From these, they will be brought down to the Top 16, and then the Top 12, who will eventually be able to participate in the live events.

Produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, American Idol season 21 will premiere on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET only on ABC.

