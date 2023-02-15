"The modern Socrates": Netizens troll Andrew Tate as he tweets that he might be killed

British influencer Andrew Tate, who has been detained since December 29, 2022, has been frequently tweeting to keep his followers updated on his condition. Tate was detained on charges of r*pe, human trafficking, and forming a criminal organization.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, he shared another update from his account @Cobratate. In the latest update, he claims he could either be killed as a result of his arrest or could emerge as "one of the most respected and influential men on the planet." He concluded it with: "Send your best."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate There are two possible futures of the universe



One, they kill me



Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution



I ask my enemies to make a choice



I will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combat



Send your best There are two possible futures of the universeOne, they kill meTwo, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecutionI ask my enemies to make a choiceI will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combatSend your best

As the tweet went viral, internet users mocked him for the outrageous contents of his tweets. One Twitter user even went on to sarcastically call him a "modern Socrates"

Netizens mock Andrew Tate in response to his outrageous tweet

Social media influencer Andrew Tate left internet users rolling in laughter after he tweeted about "staying awake" for "mortal combat." Calling him dramatic, some even asked him to stop talking.

Others were surprised that he was allowed to tweet while still in jail and expressed their weariness at his constant updates.

Nick @nickp902 How is andrew tate tweeting in jail How is andrew tate tweeting in jail

The Yootopian @TheYootopian @Cobratate There is a third option where you just kinda fade into obscurity… @Cobratate There is a third option where you just kinda fade into obscurity…

Fryst @Frystsama @Cobratate Bro is a grown man talking like he's in an anime @Cobratate Bro is a grown man talking like he's in an anime

Aarya🥐 @piggiewiggiee what is an alien comes to visit earth and they choose one singular human to interact with and it’s an Andrew tate fan and then we lose the chance of having our planet saved what is an alien comes to visit earth and they choose one singular human to interact with and it’s an Andrew tate fan and then we lose the chance of having our planet saved

Andrew Kimmel @andrewkimmel



I’m going with three. @Cobratate Or three… you sit in prison until you’ve served your time.I’m going with three. @Cobratate Or three… you sit in prison until you’ve served your time. I’m going with three.

techno @technospiderssb



it's for the greater good, he can not be allowed to succeed



wish me luck everyone, i love you Andrew Tate @Cobratate There are two possible futures of the universe



One, they kill me



Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution



I ask my enemies to make a choice



I will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combat



Send your best There are two possible futures of the universeOne, they kill meTwo, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecutionI ask my enemies to make a choiceI will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combatSend your best flying to romania atm to fight andrew tateit's for the greater good, he can not be allowed to succeedwish me luck everyone, i love you twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… flying to romania atm to fight andrew tateit's for the greater good, he can not be allowed to succeedwish me luck everyone, i love you twitter.com/Cobratate/stat…

catgod38™ | Feb/21/23 @catgod38ytoffi1 Andrew Tate supporters have to be trolls Andrew Tate supporters have to be trolls

Garloid ⚓️ 𓆉 @garloids Andrew tate exploded in a Romanian prison Andrew tate exploded in a Romanian prison

The Tate brothers have not pleaded to the case as they have not been charged yet

Andrew and his brother Tristan, along with two local women, were arrested in December 2022. They have been under detention for about two months while the prosecution builds its case against them.

Authorities raided their homes and seized their assets, including his infamous Bugatti Chiron. They also found six women being held and exploited at the brothers' various properties.

On January 8, 2023, the 36-year-old British-American social media personality was rushed to the hospital after a routine body check revealed he had developed lung nodules.

Many of the former kickboxer's fans protested against his arrest on Ermou Street in Athens, Greece on January 15, 2023. They can be heard chanting, "Free Top-G." Less than a week later, a Romanian court extended the millionaire brother's detention twice for a 30-day period, making it almost two months since Tate's arrest.

On January 25 and 26, Top-G, a reference to Andrew Tate, was summoned to the DIICOT headquarters for questioning along with his brother. Authorities intend to investigate their phones and laptops This marked his first appearance following his arrest.

While under arrest, Tate has been regularly sharing updates on his condition and declaring his innocence.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate If you want to damage a man who has done nothing wrong,



Slander a man with accusations of heinous crimes.



Damage his reputation before he can prove himself innocent. If you want to damage a man who has done nothing wrong,Slander a man with accusations of heinous crimes.Damage his reputation before he can prove himself innocent.

In a more outlandish tweet, Tate claimed that "The Matrix has attacked me," before adding that the ideas are hard to kill.

Both brothers have maintained their innocence, alleging that there was no evidence against them.

A Romanian lawyer has stated that if Tate is found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison. Andrew Tate is currently ordered to remain in custody till February 27, 2023. His detention can be extended for up to a maximum of 180 days.

Poll : 0 votes