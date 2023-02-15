"The modern Socrates": Netizens troll Andrew Tate as he tweets that he might be killed

British influencer Andrew Tate, who has been detained since December 29, 2022, has been frequently tweeting to keep his followers updated on his condition. Tate was detained on charges of r*pe, human trafficking, and forming a criminal organization.
On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, he shared another update from his account @Cobratate. In the latest update, he claims he could either be killed as a result of his arrest or could emerge as "one of the most respected and influential men on the planet." He concluded it with: "Send your best."
As the tweet went viral, internet users mocked him for the outrageous contents of his tweets. One Twitter user even went on to sarcastically call him a "modern Socrates"
Netizens mock Andrew Tate in response to his outrageous tweet
Social media influencer Andrew Tate left internet users rolling in laughter after he tweeted about "staying awake" for "mortal combat." Calling him dramatic, some even asked him to stop talking.
Others were surprised that he was allowed to tweet while still in jail and expressed their weariness at his constant updates.
The Tate brothers have not pleaded to the case as they have not been charged yet
Andrew and his brother Tristan, along with two local women, were arrested in December 2022. They have been under detention for about two months while the prosecution builds its case against them.
Authorities raided their homes and seized their assets, including his infamous Bugatti Chiron. They also found six women being held and exploited at the brothers' various properties.
On January 8, 2023, the 36-year-old British-American social media personality was rushed to the hospital after a routine body check revealed he had developed lung nodules.
Many of the former kickboxer's fans protested against his arrest on Ermou Street in Athens, Greece on January 15, 2023. They can be heard chanting, "Free Top-G." Less than a week later, a Romanian court extended the millionaire brother's detention twice for a 30-day period, making it almost two months since Tate's arrest.
On January 25 and 26, Top-G, a reference to Andrew Tate, was summoned to the DIICOT headquarters for questioning along with his brother. Authorities intend to investigate their phones and laptops This marked his first appearance following his arrest.
While under arrest, Tate has been regularly sharing updates on his condition and declaring his innocence.
In a more outlandish tweet, Tate claimed that "The Matrix has attacked me," before adding that the ideas are hard to kill.
Both brothers have maintained their innocence, alleging that there was no evidence against them.
A Romanian lawyer has stated that if Tate is found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison. Andrew Tate is currently ordered to remain in custody till February 27, 2023. His detention can be extended for up to a maximum of 180 days.