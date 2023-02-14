Which contestants have made it to final quest after Physical 100 episode 8? Mythology challenge and more explored

Physical 100 aired two more episodes of its series on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3 am ET. The episodes documented the remaining contestants battling it out in a series of individual and team challenges, proving that they are worthy of getting the title of being the sole fittest survivor in the competition. Although the series started with 100 contestants in the premiere episode, only 20 remain.

Episode 8 of Physical 100 saw the contestants divided into five teams of four members each to participate in five games for Quest 4, which was based on ancient mythology. The episode ended with a cliffhanger after 4 games were played and the final one was underway.

Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-young, Kim Min Cheol, and Woo Jun Yong advanced to the final quest, with one member yet to be decided.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 8 of Physical 100.

Physical 100 episode 8 saw the contestants participate in a mythology based quest

After the third quest on Physical 100, the 20 remaining contestants relaxed in the corridor when the mystery voice made an announcement. It was revealed that only 5 would advance to the final quest after completing Quest 4 in the competition, an announcement that shocked everyone.

Quest 4 was based on ancient mythology. The contestants were divided into five groups of four members each, participating in a total of 5 games. Out of the four participants, only one would survive from each game. The participants had to decide amongst their team members on which game they would like to play.

Keep reading to find out the five games and which contestants made it to the final quest.

Game 1 - The Punishment of Atlas - Contestants have to hold up a big rock and stay still until there's one left standing.

Physical 100 contestants: Kim Kang-min, Shin Bo-mi-rae, Kim Sik, and Jo Jin-hyeong

Shin Bo-mi-rae couldn't lift the rock, while Kim Kang-min dropped the rock after some time. Kim Sik and Jo Jin-hyeong held the rock over their shoulders for over 2 hours, following which the former couldn't hold it for too long. Jo Jin-hyeong was crowned the winner.

Game 2 - The Fire of Prometheus - Players have to run on a repetitive obstacle course until one comes last to take the torch.

Physical 100 contestants: Seol Ki-kwan, Nippert, Park Jin-Young, and Miracle

Nippert couldn't keep pace after facing an obstacle early on as was the same with Seol Ki-kwan. Miracle missed out on grabbing the torch and was the third eliminated. Park Jin-young was the fastest since the beginning and maintained the winning streak in the end.

Game 3 - The Wings of Icarus - Contestants have to continuously climb up a rope until one person is left.

Physical 100 contestants: Kim Da-young, Song A-reum, Kim Min-cheol, and Son Hee-dong

Song A-reum fell down the rope first, followed soon by Kim Da-young. Son Hee-dong held on as long as he could but after seeing Kim Min-cheol all relaxed and holding the rope on one hand, he let it go. Kim Min-cheol was crowned the winner.

Game 4 - The Tail of Ouroboros - A circular catch-the-tail game where contestants have to keep running until they eliminate the person in front of them by tagging them. One player left without being tagged will be crowned the winner.

Physical 100 contestants: Cho Jung-myung, Jeong Han-saem, Cha Hyun-seung, and Woo Jin-yong

Cha Hyun-seung had hurt his ribs so couldn't run for long and was tagged by Cho Jung-myung. The latter also couldn't keep up with his pace and was tagged by Jeong Han-Saem. The final two fought hard but Woo Jin-yong was the last contestant left without being tagged and won.

Game 5 - The Punishment of Sisyphus - Competitors have to roll a 100 kg boulder up and down a hill until the last person sustains.

Physical 100 contestants: Jung Hae-min, Ma Sun-ho, Cha Sung-hoon, and Yun Sung-bin

Episode 8 ended with a cliffhanger after Ma Sun-Ho and Cha Sung-hoon were eliminated. Either Jung Hae-min or Yun Sung-bin will become the fifth and the final contestant to compete in the final quest.

Physical 100 has been an interesting watch so far. With only two more episodes to go, the five remaining contestants will give it their all to prove that they were worthy of being in the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who will make it to the end.

All of the aired episodes of Physical 100 are currently premiering on Netflix.

The first Korean survival series on Netflix has been extremely popular amongst the audiences. Viewers got to witness intriguing challenges, bulk eliminations and surprises along the way and have been rooting for their favorite contestant to win. They will have to wait another week to find out who is crowned the winner who not only earns the title but also the 300 million KRW cash prize.

All of the aired episodes of Physical 100 are currently premiering on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes