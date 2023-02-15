"Some bad luck": 1000-lb Sisters fans try to comfort Amy as Michael tests positive for Covid hours after their baby's birth

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 5, titled Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread, aired on TLC this Tuesday, February 14, at 9 pm ET.

The episode showcased Amy welcoming her second son Glenn with her husband Michael. She was very happy after the birth and even confessed that she has wanted to be a mother since she was 5. However, her excitement was short-lived as Michael tested positive for Covid just hours after his son was born.

Amy shared the news in tears, wondering how she was going to handle the difficult situation herself. She also said that she was going to leave for her sister Amanda's house the next morning all by herself, while Michael stayed in their house. She could not get home until Michael recovered, which could take a long time.

1000-lb Sisters fans became emotional for Amy and tried to cheer for her on Twitter.

Reclaiming my time🍀🌊 @OconnellTherese

This family sure has some bad luck.

Amy crying has me



#1000lbSisters Omg Michael has COVID!This family sure has some bad luck.Amy crying has me Omg Michael has COVID!This family sure has some bad luck. 😢Amy crying has me 😭#1000lbSisters

1000-lb Sisters fans try to comfort Amy

Those who watched the latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters flooded Twitter with emotional messages for Amy and tried to cheer her up by saying that she still had her family and the nurses by her side.

Many also attributed her emotional state to postpartum depression.

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas



Be glad this isn't 2020...it could be a LOT worse...



#1000lbSisters Amy...I know it's hard, but you have a team of doctors and nurses and your family...Be glad this isn't 2020...it could be a LOT worse... Amy...I know it's hard, but you have a team of doctors and nurses and your family...Be glad this isn't 2020...it could be a LOT worse...#1000lbSisters

Deedee ✨🇨🇦 @Deedee21991333 You know it’s serious when tlc shows the hospital emergency sign. #1000lbSisters You know it’s serious when tlc shows the hospital emergency sign. #1000lbSisters

Kay P @_KayKayHoliday Girllll you’ll be fine it’s only a few days & you got nurses & Amanda #1000lbSisters Girllll you’ll be fine it’s only a few days & you got nurses & Amanda #1000lbSisters

Shebells @SherryElls #1000lbSisters I kind of feel bad for Amy. I had postpartum depression after my son was born. Everything seemed overwhelming and way worse than it was. I cried all the time so I feel for her. Thankfully I felt fantastic within a month. I also had to recover from c-section. I kind of feel bad for Amy. I had postpartum depression after my son was born. Everything seemed overwhelming and way worse than it was. I cried all the time so I feel for her. Thankfully I felt fantastic within a month. I also had to recover from c-section. ♥️ #1000lbSisters

Ludanmama @ludanmama But Amy dear, you aren’t gonna be doing this by yourself. You have a loving sister to go stay with. It’s more than some people have #1000lbSisters But Amy dear, you aren’t gonna be doing this by yourself. You have a loving sister to go stay with. It’s more than some people have #1000lbSisters

What else happened on 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 5?

TLC's description of the episode read:

"Tammy struggles to cope after surviving a near-death experience, and Amy realises being an overweight mum may prove to be too much. Meanwhile, Chris is desperate to get rid of excess skin, while Amanda offloads some dead weight of her own."

In this week's episode, Tammy told her doctor that she had finally reached her goal weight of 534 pounds - a requirement for her weight-loss surgery. Dr. Smith was left speechless after hearing the news and praised her for her efforts. He also told her that he would soon book an appointment with other doctors to get a final clearance so that Tammy could go ahead with the surgery.

TLC Network @TLC #1000lbSisters Tammy got her initial approval for weightloss surgery! Tammy got her initial approval for weightloss surgery! 🎉 #1000lbSisters https://t.co/0BkQa1AWib

Tammy also needed to have psych clearance from her therapist, but she was worried that Dr. Connie would not give it. She was not open to the doctor and had even left one of the sessions mid-way.

Tammy's family was very happy to hear the news that she was finally getting her surgery but wondered if she would get the clearance from her therapist. She also revealed that she would stay in the rehab for some time after the operation and would then return home.

Amy was worried about getting a C-section surgery to give birth. She even said that she did not care what happened to her, as long as the baby was healthy.

1000-lb Sisters airs on TLC every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the episodes on the Peacock streaming application and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes