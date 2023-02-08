"Inside job": 1000-lb Sisters fans suspect Tammy's involvement in her home robbery

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 4, titled Icing on the Cake, aired on TLC this Tuesday, February 7 at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Amanda and Misty were shocked to learn that Tammy's place had been robbed while she was in rehab in Ohio. Tammy's sister Amy has been paying her rent while Tammy is busy focusing on losing weight after a recent death scare. Amanda and Misty shared that almost everything in her house, including the fridge, heater, sinks, and their grandmother's blanket had been taken away by the thieves.

They also said that no one had been to the place for several months other than the landlord, who wanted to do some renovation. Amanda and Misty informed Amy about the same and had the crime reported in a police station. They were concerned that such a major setback might lead Tammy to go on a binge-eating spree.

She was facing some tough times with her therapist and had recently gained 10lbs despite following the diet chart strictly. To their surprise, Tammy did not throw a fit and instead said that,

"It is what it is."

Amanda said some of the stuff was replacable and offered her own blankets when she returned home. Tammy stated that nothing negative could affect her goal and whoever took it perhaps needed it.

1000-lb Sisters fans were shocked to see Tammy behave in such a calm manner, which was unlike her. Fans suspected that it must be an "inside job," and Amy knew about the same.

1000-lb Sisters fans feel Tammy knew who took the stuff

Amanda, Amy, and Misty felt bad for Tammy as she does not own anything now and is eagerly waiting to come home. They were also planning to take her to a zoo and go shopping so that she does not freak out after hearing the sad news.

In the past, Tammy has thrown many tantrums and held everyone else responsible for her weight gain. She even spoke rudely to her therapist and accused her of "trying to figure" her out, which is essentially her job.

As a result, 1000-lb Sisters fans could not believe that Tammy would behave so calmly after her place had been robbed and said that she must have done it for the insurance.

Bri @realityroses_ I would flip.

#1000lbSisters i don’t really understand how everyone is so calm about ALL of tammy’s belongings being stolenI would flip. i don’t really understand how everyone is so calm about ALL of tammy’s belongings being stolen 😭😭 I would flip. #1000lbSisters

Ke @KeBigDawg Tammy had that furniture moved … she took it too well #1000lbSisters Tammy had that furniture moved … she took it too well #1000lbSisters

TDARDEN @tani_taniha



Tammy:

#1000lbsisters Tammy’s sister: Someone broke in your house & took everything.Tammy: Tammy’s sister: Someone broke in your house & took everything. Tammy: #1000lbsisters https://t.co/DsZG8Yu5Wf

Carmella @DaoneandonlyT Tammy said it’s ok, I’ll hit up my renters insurance and get even better stuff #1000lbSisters Tammy said it’s ok, I’ll hit up my renters insurance and get even better stuff #1000lbSisters

lilmssunshine761 @lilmssunshine76 #1000lbSisters it is what it is. So who cleaned out the apartment Tammy? #1000lbSisters it is what it is. So who cleaned out the apartment Tammy?

Kara @kdeyerme Tammy def knows who robbed her house, no chance in hellllll she’d react that calmly otherwise #1000lbSisters Tammy def knows who robbed her house, no chance in hellllll she’d react that calmly otherwise #1000lbSisters https://t.co/m8hBcNjWy1

Kara @kdeyerme Tammy’s reaction to the robbery makes me feel like she already knew it happened / who did it.. Insurance claim? 🤔 #1000lbSisters Tammy’s reaction to the robbery makes me feel like she already knew it happened / who did it.. Insurance claim? 🤔 #1000lbSisters

Tammy Slaton has already reached her dream goal

In the recent episode, Tammy was happy to learn that she now weighs 334 pounds, 16lbs below her goal weight. She could now apply for weight-loss surgery after getting a clearance from her therapist, and said that her old dresses would not even fit her anymore. She was excited to shop for new clothes without caring about the stolen ones.

1000-lb Sisters airs on TLC every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes