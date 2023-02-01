"Self Sabotage": 1000-lb Sisters fans react as Tammy talks rudely to her therapist, refuses to answer many questions

TLC aired episode 3 of 1000-lb Sisters season 4, titled I Don't Want to Taco Bout It, on TLC this Tuesday, February 1, at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Tammy was seen getting concerned about her weight-loss journey as she had gained 10 pounds and was now weighing 583.9 lbs, 33.9 lbs over her weight goal to get her surgery. She could not understand why she was gaining weight and did not accept that she had plateaued, something which also happened with Amanda.

Tammy had to take six mandatory therapy sessions before her weight-loss surgery. While she was pretty chatty in the previous meeting, she behaved rudely towards the therapist in their second session and did not respond when asked about her daily routine.

The therapist tried to get Tammy to open up, but she threatened to shut down if asked the same questions repeatedly. As a result, the doctor had no option but to believe that Tammy was using the strategy to not think about things that were bothering her.

Tammy grew very annoyed by this and asked the therapist to "stop analyzing her," before disconnecting the call. 1000-lb Sisters fans were shocked to see Tammy's attitude and reminded her that the therapy sessions were for her own benefit.

Fallon @MsB1983 Tammy Self Sabotage At Every Misfortune & Its Like Girl Talk To That Damn Therapist & Let Some Of Your Issues GO #1000lbSisters Tammy Self Sabotage At Every Misfortune & Its Like Girl Talk To That Damn Therapist & Let Some Of Your Issues GO #1000lbSisters https://t.co/lBzFGOUuti

1000-lb Sisters fans remind Tammy that her therapist will sign off on the final clearance sheet for her weight-loss surgery

Previously, Tammy lost 144 pounds while living in rehab, and was seen avoiding all sorts of junk food. However, she became very demotivated after seeing that she had gained 10 pounds. Her aide tried to explain to her that sometimes people gain weight due to water retention, but Tammy wanted to leave for her home as soon as possible. However, she could not do so before reaching her ideal weight.

Tammy's family members were concerned that she would give up once again after coming so close to her surgery. So far, it is unclear whether Tammy will be able to reach her clearance weight and make up for her behavior towards her therapist.

1000-lb Sisters fans reminded Tammy that her therapist was the one who would give her permission for the surgery and slammed her for talking rudely to the therapist when she was just asking basic questions.

White Diamonds @whytedymonds

#1000lbSisters

Tammy should have Gordon Ramsey as her therapist…her arse would be straight. I can tell you tht much. Tammy should have Gordon Ramsey as her therapist…her arse would be straight. I can tell you tht much. 😆#1000lbSisters https://t.co/4mvUKc2XwJ

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas



And you're still gaining weight!

#1000lbSisters Tammy get it to-fugging-gether! You're not getting weight loss surgery until the therapist signs off on it...And you're still gaining weight! Tammy get it to-fugging-gether! You're not getting weight loss surgery until the therapist signs off on it...And you're still gaining weight!#1000lbSisters https://t.co/bgaOoHkJeO

Donna Middleton @middleton_mrs Tammy frustrates me with therapy sessions. She is sooo rude to the therapist. Why doesn’t she understand that productive therapy sessions will help her get to and maintain her weight goals. #1000lbSisters Tammy frustrates me with therapy sessions. She is sooo rude to the therapist. Why doesn’t she understand that productive therapy sessions will help her get to and maintain her weight goals. #1000lbSisters

Margarita Hernandez @Mhernandez287 Obviously Tammy doesn't want to lose weight, her therapist is a saint #1000lbSisters Obviously Tammy doesn't want to lose weight, her therapist is a saint #1000lbSisters

RoRo @TaylorRoshawnda Why call the therapist if you don’t want to talk? Tammy acts like a 12yr old with a bad attitude. #1000lbSisters Why call the therapist if you don’t want to talk? Tammy acts like a 12yr old with a bad attitude. #1000lbSisters

Jessica @jecika77 Tammy should have a legal guardian, and not be able to make her own major decisions. She seems developmentally disabled. #1000lbSisters Tammy should have a legal guardian, and not be able to make her own major decisions. She seems developmentally disabled. #1000lbSisters https://t.co/zz7Q7Upm3F

White Diamonds @whytedymonds



Your arguments make no damn sense. Selfish and guilty is what you should be feeling after how you treated the therapist.Your arguments make no damn sense. #1000lbSisters Selfish and guilty is what you should be feeling after how you treated the therapist. Your arguments make no damn sense. #1000lbSisters https://t.co/fvafdcZzPI

Ash @AshUnapologetic Tammy’s therapist revoking her clearance to have surgery after that last session… #1000LbSisters Tammy’s therapist revoking her clearance to have surgery after that last session… #1000LbSisters https://t.co/CXQYvCR4AX

Tammy had a tough week before the appointment

Prior to her appointment with the therapist, Tammy was shocked to hear that her sister's pet dog, who she was very close to, had passed away after living for 22 years.

She said that her "heart stopped for" the dog and did not discuss the same with her therapist.

Tammy could not attend the memorial service and could not even give a speech because of her trach. She did attend it via a video call and was seen crying. Tammy's sister Amanda commented that she was happy to be at the dog's funeral instead of Tammy, given her medical history and obesity issues.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 1000-lb Sisters every Tuesday at 9 pm ET and uploads the same on the network's website and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes