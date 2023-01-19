"Trying to sabatoge": Why are 1000-lb Best Friends fans shocked as Vannessa's sister feeds unhealthy food to Jacob?

1000-lb Best Friends season 2 aired its third episode on Wednesday, January 18. This week, Jackie visited her sister Vannessa's house after a long time. Vannessa used to live with Jackie but had to move out after she felt that she was intentionally bringing in food to ruin her diet.

Since moving out, Vannessa has lost a lot of weight naturally and had surgery. She felt that Jackie used to enable her binge eating spree, but Jackie seemed happy to see her sister finally be able to do the household work without any help.

When Vanessa went inside her home, Jackie gave some of her fries and a milkshake to her son Jacob, who weighs almost 500 pounds.

This was shocking as Vanessa was already worried about Jacob's heath and was facing some serious issues. 1000-lb Best Friends fans also felt that Jackie was trying to sabotage Vannessa and Jacob's diet.

@vannessaonekbf #1000lbBestFriends Not sure why Vannessa's sister doesn't get it?! Is she purposely trying to sabatoge them, or just doesn't get it? Don't let anbody rain on your parade girl! Surrounded yourself with peeps that support your journey! Not sure why Vannessa's sister doesn't get it?! Is she purposely trying to sabatoge them, or just doesn't get it? Don't let anbody rain on your parade girl! Surrounded yourself with peeps that support your journey! @vannessaonekbf #1000lbBestFriends

1000-lb Best Friends fans are glad that Vannessa is not living with Jackie anymore

Jackie giving fries and milkshake to her son offended Vanessa and she compared it to someone bringing liquor to an AA meeting. She asked her sister to never bring anything to her house. Seeing Jacob eat the junk food made Vannessa think about relapsing, and she felt that Jackie was disrespecting her at her own house.

Vannessa found out that her son became pre-diabetic at the age of 13 and did not want to "bury" her own child due to health issues. Vannessa's friends also agreed with her and felt that Jackie was intentionally trying to overfeed Jacob, who said that she was just sharing her lunch with him.

Jacob felt that a milkshake was nothing to worry about and that his mother was over-reacting. However, in the same episode, Jacob learned that he was diabetic and had to lose over 20 pounds in one month to begin his weight-loss journey.

After seeing Jackie's attitude, Jacob also questioned his mother for her over-eating problems and asked her not to force him to do anything.1000-lb Best Friends fans felt that Jackie was intentionally ruining Vannessa and son's weight loss journey.

Desiree @dezireme2 I can’t stand. Vanessa’s sister. What kind of sister goes out of her way to sabotage her own sister when she knows it’s about life and death? #1000lbBestFriends I can’t stand. Vanessa’s sister. What kind of sister goes out of her way to sabotage her own sister when she knows it’s about life and death? #1000lbBestFriends

That’s hella disrespectful. It’s one thing to sabotage you, but now she’s trying to kill your baby. #1000lbBestFriends Vanessa, tell your sister to just not come over.That’s hella disrespectful. It’s one thing to sabotage you, but now she’s trying to kill your baby. #1000lbBestFriends Vanessa, tell your sister to just not come over. That’s hella disrespectful. It’s one thing to sabotage you, but now she’s trying to kill your baby.

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina So Happy Jackie is good with this life away from her sister. Seems it is a reality check for her to see that it is unhealthy. Jackie needs to respect her home rules. It is a total disrespect to Vanessa as a sister, a woman, and a mom. #1000lbBestFriends So Happy Jackie is good with this life away from her sister. Seems it is a reality check for her to see that it is unhealthy. Jackie needs to respect her home rules. It is a total disrespect to Vanessa as a sister, a woman, and a mom. #1000lbBestFriends

bri @brileighh11 Nah this hurts my heart for Vanessa. It’s still a struggle. You wouldn’t wave a martini under the nose of an alcoholic, why are you bringing fast food and saying how great it is. Jackie is so inconsiderate #1000LBBestFriends Nah this hurts my heart for Vanessa. It’s still a struggle. You wouldn’t wave a martini under the nose of an alcoholic, why are you bringing fast food and saying how great it is. Jackie is so inconsiderate #1000LBBestFriends https://t.co/yLDiAnIHDx

Recap of 1000-lb Best Friends season 2 episode 2

TLC's description of the episode read:

"Though anxious, Meghan thinks she's ready to confront Dr. Procter, but a meltdown in his office says otherwise. Ashely, now the biggest of the girls, uncovers some insight at a therapy session that may help her start losing weight."

Last week on 1000-lb Best Friends, Ashley was shocked to learn that she weighed the most in her friend circle. She decided to lose some weight and get back on track with her plan to get surgery. However, she faced a tough time while exercising and was advised to go to therapy by Vanessa, who felt that her mindset was stopping her from losing weight.

At her therapy session, Ashley revealed that her father passed away from diabetes which was caused by his weight problems. This triggered Ashley into eating uncontrollably. The therapist advised her to write a letter to father, which would never be read.

Elsewhere, Meghan threw a fit while weighing herself and realizing that she was 12 pounds heavier. She finally visited Dr. Procter after six months of no visitations and was slammed by him for not following her weight plan. Meghan decided to storm out of the room as she felt that the doctor was not understanding her.

Fresh episodes of 1000-lb Best Friends air on TLC every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

