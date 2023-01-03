Who is Dr. Charles Procter from 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2? Meet the board-certified surgeon

1000-Lb Best Friends is set to return to TLC for another season and will bring back four best friends who do everything together, including going on a weight loss journey.

However, there is one more person who is essential to their path of living a healthier lifestyle, and that’s Dr. Charles Procter.

Dr. Procter is a weight loss surgeon who focuses on the restoration of body and mind and has his own show titled, Too Large. He is based in Atlanta and leads the team at Beltline Health Weight Loss Solutions.

1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 4, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Meet Dr. Charles Procter ahead of his appearance in 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2

1000-Lb Best Friends revolves around Tina, Vannessa, Meghan, and Ashely as they try to lead healthier lives through their weight loss journey. While viewers have had a front-row seat to the reality stars’ journey, there’s another person who has followed their journey quite closely.

Dr. Charles Procter was a part of season 1 and is set to return for season 2 as well.

The bariatric surgeon is a board-certified surgeon by the American Board of Surgery with over 15 years of experience in general and bariatric surgery under his belt. He was previously a fellow at the American College of Surgeons and at the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. He is also a member of the American Hernia Society.

The 1000-Lb Best Friends cast member began his medical career in 2007 after earning his credentials. He earned his Bachelor’s degree of Arts from the Miami University of Ohio followed by degrees in Microbiology and Cellular Biology from the University of Georgia.

Dr. Procter was a student at the Medical College of Georgia in 2002 and attended a general surgery residency at the university in 2005 and at Greenville Health System in 2007.

In a conversation with TLC, the doctor stated that Bariatric surgery is a “wonderful field.”

He added:

"It is technically challenging and gives me the oppoturnity go on an amazing journey with his patients. To see someone’s life make such radical change in a positive direction over and over again is the best job in the world."

However, not every patient has the same journey. In 1000-Lb Best Friends, the doctor approved Vannessa’s surgery and she has been working on living a healthier life since then.

As shown in a sneak peek of the upcoming season, the cast member said that she had surgery almost six months ago and has been feeling “amazing.” She states that sh is eating better and doesn’t miss junk food.

Meanwhile, Meghan seems to be struggling and is uncomfortable with going to see Dr. Procter. The sneak peek shows Megan being disturbed throughout her interaction with the doctor.

In the clip, he said:

"One of my main goals with Meghan has been trying to get her to take ownership of her own health."

He asks Meghan if she’s been doing the things that she needs to do to be successful and reminds her that she hasn’t made it to a single aftercare appointment. Meghan storms out of the clinic with Tina and is seen crying.

Tune in on Wednesday, January 4, to see what happens when 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 premieres on TLC.

