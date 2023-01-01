TLC’s 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 release date and air time

1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 will premiere on TLC this Wednesday, January 4 at 10 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the new episode of the show on TLC Go and Discovery+ after the premiere.

Much like the previous season, 1000-Lb Best Friends will feature the weight loss journey of Vannessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold, and Ashley Sutton. The friends have been together for years and will encourage each other's new healthy lifestyles.

TLC's description of the series reads,

"Four larger-than-life best friends battle morbid obesity using hard work, heart and a wicked sense of humour as they share the secrets of their crazy yo-yo diet sisterhood. From camping to swimming in the ocean, these friends are determined to get out of the sedentary habits that have led them to where they are now."

It further states,

"Whether it's exercise, doctors' appointments or therapy sessions, they'll rely on each other to get through it all. However, with four big personalities, they are bound to ruffle each other's feathers."

Needless to say, fans are eager to watch the four friends continue their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

What to expect from 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2?

Season 2 of 1000-Lb Best Friends will feature bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter helping the four friends lose weight. Other than that, fans will also meet Meghan’s fiancé Jon, who was also featured on TLC’s Too Large, as the pair plans their wedding amid their weight loss journey. Moreover, viewers will finally get to see Vannessa after her surgery last season.

Meghan will face some serious issues while trying to become healthy. Ashley, on the other hand, will try to maintain her current weight to undergo a weight-loss surgery. In a sneek peak of 1000-Lb Best Friends, Meghan can be seen speaking to the doctor after her surgery, which caused her to lose 200 pounds. The doctor is heard complaining to Meghan for not taking an after-care appointment, following which Meghan leaves the clinic crying.

In another preview, Meghan tries to hop onto a swinging band but fails to do so and eventually falls to the ground while laughing. Other cast members also witness the entire ordeal and make fun of Meghan. The current (exact) weight of the ladies is unknown.

1000-Lb Best Friends season 1 saw the friends challenging themselves to meet their fitness goals

In season 1 of 1000-Lb Best Friends, Meghan underwent bariatric surgery but was upset after noticing that she was not losing weight at the rate she was expecting. Meanwhile, Vannessa took the help of her nutritionist and therapist to stay on track with her weight loss journey.

Ashley was unsure about having a second bariatric surgery to lose some additional weight. Tina, on the other hand, was seen having a tough time with her children due to being overweight. The ladies also took up many challenges to feel better about their bodies, like wearing bikinis at the beach.

Just like the upcoming season, Dr. Charles Procter encouraged the cast members to look after their bodies to prevent any major health issues. He also told Vannessa in an episode that,

"If you don't figure out a way to do this, you're not going to be around a whole lot longer."

Mid-season, Vannessa stopped putting in the effort and told the doctors that her mother had died at the age of 51, which gave her just "7 years" to live.

All episodes of 1000-Lb Best Friends season 1 are now available on the TLC Go and Discovery+ application.

