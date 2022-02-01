Where to watch '1000-lb Best Friends'? Release date, trailer, and more

After the massive success of TLC's 1000-lb Sisters (which will be coming to an end on January 10), the channel is set to welcome another fit-to-fab story with 1000-lb Best Friends on February 7, 2022.

Meghan and Venessa are two best friends who are struggling with morbid obesity. The show will focus on their struggles and feature a "journey of sisterhood, weight loss, and self-discovery."

The show is inspired by Amy and Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters, who made their way through a similar weight-loss journey. Best friends Meghan and Venessa are done with their overweight bodies, insecurities and the desire to shed weight through surgery.

What to expect from 1000-lb Best Friends?

In a press release, Howard Lee, the President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said:

“The ratings success of 1000-lb Sisters has made one thing clear – our audience loves personal journeys of transformation featuring authentic, bold, and very boisterous personalities, which is why we’re excited to introduce this brand-new series, 1000-lb Best Friends.”

Meghan Crumpler and Venessa Cross have decided to embark on a weight-loss journey to combat their insecurities and move towards a healthy lifestyle. The trailer for the show reveals that the two best friends decided to go through with a weight-loss surgery, but Cross did not qualify for it. The surgery demands that patients lose a certain amount of wait to ensure they maintain their weight even after getting operated on. Cross said:

“Maintaining my diet has been damn near impossible. But I’m sick and tired of being fat and tired.”

However, after getting operated on, Crumpler is facing difficulty in losing weight. Therefore, the two best friends have decided to work out the problem with their friends, Ashely Sutton and Tina Arnold. Their goal is to lose weight and to be able to confidently attend their school reunion.

Where to watch 1000-lb Best Friends?

Chantasia @Chantasia5196 Off topic but hopefully the 1000 lb best friends are less toxic than the 1000 lb sisters #90DayFiance Off topic but hopefully the 1000 lb best friends are less toxic than the 1000 lb sisters #90DayFiance

TLC will feature the weight-loss journey of the two best friends and every Monday at 10.00 pm ET/PT.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans have mixed reactions about the new show, with many eager to see how things turn out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish