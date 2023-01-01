Meet the cast of TLC’s 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2

TLC is releasing the second season of fan-favorite show 1000-Lb Best Friends on Wednesday, January 4 at 10 pm ET. The show's episodes will be made available on TLC Go and Discovery+ after the television premiere.

Just like the previous season, the 1000-Lb Best Friends series will feature Vannessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold, and Ashley Sutton as they try to make healthier life choices. They have been friends for years and will now face multiple challenges to help them accept their body figure. Dr. Charles Proctor will help them in their big transformation.

TLC's description of the show reads:

"Four larger-than-life best friends battle morbid obesity using hard work, heart, and a wicked sense of humor."

1000-Lb Best Friends cast: Dr. Charles Proctor will guide the 4 ladies in their weight loss journey

Ashley Sutton

Ashley Sutton is a 37-year-old Atlanta, Georgia resident. She is an alumnus of Spelman College and has been struggling with her weight for the past 30 years, despite having gastric sleeve surgery. Not much is known about Sutton’s career, but she often posts about her healthy meals on Instagram.

Dr. Charles Proctor

Dr. Charles Proctor enrolled in the pre-medical program at the University of Georgia in 1995 and then studied at the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine. He finished his residencies at the Greenville Hospital System, the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and the University of South Carolina.

After beginning his practice in 2007, Dr. Proctor specialized in bariatric procedures. He founded his own practice called Beltline Health Weight Loss Solutions in 2016, which is located in Atlanta, Newnan, and Stockbridge. Dr. Charles has been featured in many TLC shows like Too Large, Family By the Ton and 1,000-Lb. Sisters.

Meghan Crumpler

44-year-old Meghan grew up in Stockbridge, Georgia, and was adopted by a 12-year veteran of the US Army Guard, who passed away in November of 2019. She currently sells handmade crafts on Etsy and has been dating her boyfriend Jon for the past nine years.

Meghan is 10 years older than Jon and will be seen preparing for her wedding with him in the second season of 1000-Lb Best Friends.

Tina Arnold

42-year-old Tina Arnold makes an earning through Etsy by selling her photography prints. In 2017, Arnold finished her Medical Coding and Billing course at DeVry University and then proceeded to get an Associate's degree in Early Childhood Education and Teaching from Ashford University.

She is also a self-published author of many books like Broken Lantern and Another Life. She is a mother of four children.

Vannessa Cross

44-year-old Vannessa Cross went to Stockbridge High School and grew up with two sisters. Her current occupation is unknown but she confessed in a therapy session (featured on the show) that she used to be a s*x worker. She left that profession eight years ago and said that the only reason she took up the job was to raise her three children.

Cross lost control of her food habits after her husband passed away and she got depressed. At her heaviest, Vannessa weighed 500 pounds. In season 1 of 1000-Lb Best Friends, she tried her best to lose 100 pounds to become eligible for weight-loss surgery.

After season 1 of 1000-Lb Best Friends was shot, Vannessa had her bariatric surgery and while she is not allowed to disclose her weight, it looks like she must have lost a lot of pounds.

Catch the journey of these four ladies on 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 on TLC every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

