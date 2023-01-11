“Just hope he can get the help he needs”: Andrew Callaghan psych ward claim explored as Ethan Klein weighs in on SA accusations 

Andrew Callaghan was recently accused of alleged misconduct and assault by several women. In the wake of the accusations, his close friend and fellow content creator Ethan Klein weighed in on the situation.

Klein referred to the allegations made by TikTok users @/cornbreadasserole and @/moldyfreckle and confirmed that he believed the girls. However, he said that he wanted to speak to Callaghan after the second girl came out with her claims:

“I needed to hear from him what happened”

The H3 Podcast host then revealed that Callaghan was in a “really bad mental headspace”:

“Obviously he was like soaring on top of the world and now he is like canceled.”

Klein then mentioned that he would not be revealing any private information, only what Callaghan wanted him to convey. He said that the latter wanted people to know “his side of story” and that he shared with Klein with the “understanding” that he might share it.

The YouTuber went on to reveal that Andrew Callaghan was in a psych ward and mentioned that he wanted to make sure that the latter was safe:

“He told me he was at a psych ward. He was not doing well and he was having panic attacks and stuff. First of all, [I] wanted to make sure he was safe, that he wasn’t gonna hurt himself, that he was with people that cared about him.”

Klein also said that he did not want Callaghan to "die" irrespective of the current situation:

“Obviously I don’t want him to die I am hoping none of y’all think he should die for this, do you? And so I did confirm that he is doing okay. So that was a relief to me.”

Ethan Klein clarified that he was “not defending” Callaghan and that he believed the victims “one hundred percent since they came out with their videos.”

In response to Klein’s revelation, social media users praised the women for coming out with their stories and people. Some also hoped that Callaghan would receive the help he needed:

Reddit Comment (1/1) (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, Klein also shared that Andrew Callaghan told him he was making a statement and that it would be released soon.

Ethan Klein says Andrew Callaghan confirmed he knew his victims

As Ethan Klein shared his opinion on the recent assault allegations against All Gas No Breaks star Andrew Callaghan, he mentioned that the latter confirmed to him that he knew the accusers and that what they shared was true:

“He confirmed what they are saying is true. He confirmed he knew the girls and he had encounters with them… He was pretty open and basically that’s what I wanted to hear like he confirmed that this stuff basically happened.”

Klein continued:

“My main takeaway is that he confirmed he knew the girls… I talk to him a lot and I wanted to hear from him what happened and that’s all I’ll say that he confirmed he knew them. That’s not defending him at all. If anything it is corroborating what they said.”

The YouTuber further mentioned that he was waiting for an official statement on the situation from Andrew Callaghan himself:

“I [am] really just waiting for a statement. There is not even really a conclusion I mean it sucks. What the f*** can I say? It sucks.”

He also said that the situation was “upsetting” to him as Callaghan’s friend and a fan of his work:

“It’s very upsetting. It’s weird because I am both a fan of him and a friend of him. So it really sucks! What can I say? I mean y’all in the same boat as me. That’s it. That’s all I am gonna say about it.”

Last week, TikToker @/cornbreadasserole shared a video accusing Andrew Callaghan of misconduct. She said that Callaghan was once asked to stay at her place after falling out with one of his crew members.

Although the woman refused to have any physical relationship with the content creator, she claimed that he eventually “wore” her down and got her consent because she tried to “get the whole thing over with.” She added that Callaghan “coerced” her into doing things she did not want to:

“It doesn’t discount that I told him no. [He] still found a way to coerce me into doing things I didn’t want to do.”

Another TikTok user @moldyfreckle shared her own experience with Callaghan and said that he allegedly pressured her into having a physical relationship with him. She shared that she consensually spent private time with him once, but eventually refused as he was “mean” and “demanding.”

She claimed Callaghan invited her to dinner to apologize for his behavior but continued to make alleged advances towards her. The woman claimed Callaghan attempted to assault her inside her car after she agreed to drive him home.

Several other women also echoed the TikTokers and shared similar experiences they had with Andrew Callaghan.

Netizens reacts to Andrew Callaghan in psych ward

Andrew Callaghan's psych ward update left internet divided (Image via defnoodles/Twitter)

Andrew Callaghan skyrocketed to fame with his viral internet show All Gas No Breaks as well as his YouTube channel Channel 5. He also appeared in the HBO documentary This Place Rules and garnered millions of fans for his work.

Unfortunately, several women recently came forward to accuse Callaghan of alleged misconduct and assault. YouTuber Ethan Klein later revealed that Callaghan confirmed to him that he had encounters with the women and that he was in a psych ward following the allegations.

Several social media users immediately took to Twitter to react to Klein’s comments on Callaghan:

Selene Bear @AgitPropLover so turns out andrew callaghan is in a psych ward due to panic attacks. he also said the alligations are true. crazy so turns out andrew callaghan is in a psych ward due to panic attacks. he also said the alligations are true. crazy

Filf @TotalFilf Andrew Callaghan went from releasing his first movie to me too’d to being in a psych ward in less than two weeks. Wild stuff for someone who started watching his videos a couple years ago. Andrew Callaghan went from releasing his first movie to me too’d to being in a psych ward in less than two weeks. Wild stuff for someone who started watching his videos a couple years ago.

hot beef commercial @CaptainMeeb andrew callaghan realizing there’s consequences to assaulting people and its bad: get me to the psych ward RIGHT NOW andrew callaghan realizing there’s consequences to assaulting people and its bad: get me to the psych ward RIGHT NOW

itsnotreal @_its_not_real_ itsnotreal @_its_not_real_ Channel 5's new documentary on HBO Max, "This Place Rules," is incredible. It covers the Jan 6th riot/protest. Channel 5's new documentary on HBO Max, "This Place Rules," is incredible. It covers the Jan 6th riot/protest. https://t.co/rN7ElVIdVV Damn, Andrew Callaghan is in a psych ward. Hope he is alright. twitter.com/_its_not_real_… Damn, Andrew Callaghan is in a psych ward. Hope he is alright. twitter.com/_its_not_real_…

Tadessé @haveyoumettad super freaky grandma @WifexOfxAgony according to multiple sources, Ethan Klein from h3h3productions said that Andrew Callaghan has been admitted into a psych ward and is drafting a response to the numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment and coercion papermag.com/andrew-callagh… according to multiple sources, Ethan Klein from h3h3productions said that Andrew Callaghan has been admitted into a psych ward and is drafting a response to the numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment and coercion papermag.com/andrew-callagh… This is devastating.. I really thought Andrew was a good guy smh twitter.com/wifexofxagony/… This is devastating.. I really thought Andrew was a good guy smh twitter.com/wifexofxagony/…

the laugher @troop_hater super freaky grandma @WifexOfxAgony according to multiple sources, Ethan Klein from h3h3productions said that Andrew Callaghan has been admitted into a psych ward and is drafting a response to the numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment and coercion papermag.com/andrew-callagh… according to multiple sources, Ethan Klein from h3h3productions said that Andrew Callaghan has been admitted into a psych ward and is drafting a response to the numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment and coercion papermag.com/andrew-callagh… the classic “i am in the psych ward you can’t be mad at me” defense, respect twitter.com/wifexofxagony/… the classic “i am in the psych ward you can’t be mad at me” defense, respect twitter.com/wifexofxagony/…

FLEETWOOD BAX @MrBoomBaxtic super freaky grandma @WifexOfxAgony according to multiple sources, Ethan Klein from h3h3productions said that Andrew Callaghan has been admitted into a psych ward and is drafting a response to the numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment and coercion papermag.com/andrew-callagh… according to multiple sources, Ethan Klein from h3h3productions said that Andrew Callaghan has been admitted into a psych ward and is drafting a response to the numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment and coercion papermag.com/andrew-callagh… Just hella unfortunate. The documentary was great and he's at the top of the class of this new generation of journalists. twitter.com/WifexOfxAgony/… Just hella unfortunate. The documentary was great and he's at the top of the class of this new generation of journalists. twitter.com/WifexOfxAgony/…

Bathsalts1🔞 (COMM SLOTS FULL BAYBEE) @Saltbutt1



Like cmon is it really hard for people to keep it in their pants? Man hearing the Andrew Callaghan allegations (which were confirmed by H3 who was in contact with him since he's in a psych ward) is really disappointing to hearLike cmon is it really hard for people to keep it in their pants? Man hearing the Andrew Callaghan allegations (which were confirmed by H3 who was in contact with him since he's in a psych ward) is really disappointing to hear 😔Like cmon is it really hard for people to keep it in their pants?

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Andrew Callaghan will address the allegations himself and share an official statement about the situation.

Poll : 0 votes