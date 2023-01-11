 "Imagine they play this at trial": Bryan Kohberger rap song surfaces online 

As Bryan Kohberger, the University of Idaho murder suspect, spends time behind bars in a Pennsylvania jail awaiting his trial, netizens have discovered his old SoundCloud profile. The original rap song created by the 28-year-old has gone viral across social media platforms. Netizens have since been relentlessly making fun of the alleged killer.

Netizen reacts to Bryan Kohberger’s rap song (Image via Reddit)

YouTuber D.J.M uploaded a video six days ago titled - Bryan Kohberger (Exarr) - Soundcloud Rap [Yes, this is actually him rapping 11 years ago]. As mentioned in the name of the video, the suspect reportedly created the song 11 years ago. A music video for the same has not been released. Netizens have attached an image of Kohberger being handcuffed and being taken into an aircraft as the cover image for the song. At the time of writing this article, the song on YouTube had amassed 18k views. However, it is surely gaining more listens across other social media platforms.

In the song, Bryan Kohberger raps:

“Always the same thing that disrupts my life/ Wonder when I’ll change I guess when the time is right/ Procrastinating minds arranged to change would be a fight/ So I’m pacifist like I’m afraid to get a bloody fist/ Look at this my mind is pissed and I keep running/ Why is this when I hit it always leaves them stunning”

Internet users were assured that the song was sung by the murder suspect himself as he says “Exarr music” in the song, which refers to one of his email addresses which is [email protected] The similarity in Bryan Kohberger's voice and that in the song also left netizens shocked.

Internet users react to Bryan Kohberger’s rap song

Netizens found the song hilarious and trolled the murder suspect relentlessly across social media platforms. Many sarcastically applauded him for his singing abilities. A few comments online read:

☽Natalia Rubí☾ @dra_kiwi Bryan Kohberger’s first crime was that rap song he put out 11 years ago Bryan Kohberger’s first crime was that rap song he put out 11 years ago

Netizens react to the rap song by the murder suspect (Image via EVIL_EXISTS/YouTube)

Netizens react to the rap song by the murder suspect (Image via EVIL_EXISTS/YouTube)

Jail warden shares details behind Bryan Kohberger’s time behind bars

The Effort, Pennsylvania-native is housed at the Monroe County Correctional Facility alone on suicide watch. A jail warden revealed that his time in prison has been “uneventful.” This comes after rumors of Kohberger taunting jail guards and singing violent rap songs found their way online.

Garry Haidle, a jail warden, told the Idaho Statesman that “all normal policies and procedures have been followed” since Kohberger got locked up on Friday evening.

Haidle’s statement comes after Valerie Cipollina from New York told a news outlet that she saw the Idaho murder suspect acting out while she was briefly arrested for domestic violence on New Year’s Day. Cipollina revealed that Kohberger told a correctional officer:

“You come in here and I’ll cut you. I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me, I don’t give a s**t.”

Cipollina also revealed that she heard a female police officer ask Kohberger to put his pants back on.

Kohberger is facing murder charges after being accused of stabbing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen at their Moscow, Idaho off-campus residence.

Poll : 0 votes