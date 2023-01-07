"How would anyone besides him know some of this?": Bryan Kohberger Pappa Rodgers Facebook posts theory goes viral 

The internet is convinced that netizen Pappa Rodgers, who was active in a Facebook crime group, was Bryan Kohberger. The internet has speculated so because Rodgers stopped uploading posts online after the University of Idaho murder was arrested. A former FBI investigator believes the theory as well.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI investigator, told a news outlet that she was following the internet activity of a netizen who operates under the alias Pappa Rodgers. He was also active on Reddit forums under the handle InsideLooking. The netizen who has been alleged to be Kohberger, was making chilling speculations about the murder of the four students.

On the internet forums, 28-year-old Kohberger insisted that his speculations about the slayings were accurate. After noticing that the netizen had correctly speculated on several facts prior to them becoming public, internet users accused Kohberger’s alias that he was the serial killer in reality.

Reacting to the possibility of Pappa Rodgers being Bryan Kohberger, one netizen wrote online:

"Okay this Pappa Rodger stuff is wild. How would anyone besides him know some of this?! Very unsettling."

Speaking about Bryan Kohberger leaving behind clues online, Coffindaffer said in a Tweet:

“He drove his own car, carried his phone, and didn’t Clip in his sheath tight enough, so I do believe he could leave a digital trail… he was a hot mess. Intelligence w/no common sense equals a crime bound to be caught.”

Why did internet users believe that Pappa Rodgers was Bryan Kohberger in reality?

In a University of Idaho Murders-Case Discussion group, Pappa Rodgers insisted that the murder weapon that had been found was a large fixed blade knife. He went on to add that this led him to believe that investigators had found the sheath.

Rodgers also reportedly got into an internet feud with other members of the group who accused him of participating in the group “like a serial killer.”

"Doing a deep dive on "Pappa Rodgers" posts shows he was probing, gauging perception, steering public to false conclusions. He was posting feverishly, daily, seeking attention - ques like research project. 90% it's BK."

After intense arguments, Kristine Cameron, a participant in the group, revealed that Rodgers was removed from the group after relentlessly arguing with the other members and posting “similar questions to Bryan’s crime questions.” Cameron added that Rodgers was removed from the group at 7:10 pm before his arrest. He went on to create a separate group which had six members in it.

No one has heard from Rodgers’ account since Bryan Kohberger’s arrest.

On Reddit forum r/MoscowMurders, InsideLooking which is believed to be Bryan Kohberger as well, made several speculations about the murder as police maintained their silence.

In one of the posts, Rodgers wrote:

“Killer parked behind the house. Approached property through tree line. Entered sliding door and left it open. Committed murders and exited sliding door. One knife according to corners statement. Time of murder approximately 3:20am - 3:40 am according to car fleeing scene and on camera on highway 8 approximately 3:45am. Vehicle left skid marks upon exit.”

"So, im in a ton of true crime facebook groups and one of them that is focused on this case had a guy named Pappa Rodgers... and everyone thinks hes Bryan. Account is gone now. If it was him though, he was asking ?s about the time and responding to people like he was grading them"

InsiderLooking also correctly noted that the shoe prints being investigated by the police belonged to the suspect. He also wrote online that the white Hyundai Elantra would be the key to catching the suspect, which did occur eventually.

Twitter user @williethegreek compiled a list of all the clues Bryan Kohberger allegedly left on online groups under his internet handle.

At the time of writing this article, police had not confirmed that Pappa Rodgers was Bryan Kohberger in reality.

