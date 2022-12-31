How did they find the Idaho killer? Bryan Kohberger's creepy Reddit goes viral in wake of arrest 

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington resident, was arrested in Albrightsville, northeastern Pennsylvania, in connection to the brutal University of Idaho student murders following more than six weeks of investigation.

Authorities told NBC that the man was found 2,500 miles from the Idaho campus and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary for allegedly breaking into the Moscow, Idaho, home prior to committing the fatal stabbings.

Law enforcement officials also told the publication that DNA played a key role in identifying and arresting the suspect alongside nearly 19,000 tips from the public. Moscow Police Chief James Fry issued a statement following the arrest and said:

“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students. However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process.”

Shortly after, a statement from Washington State University confirmed that Bryan Kohberger graduated from the main campus of the institution around 9 miles from Moscow. He is a PhD student who recently completed his first semester in criminal justice.

The university also said that it assisted officials to investigate Kohberger’s on-campus apartment and office with search warrants. Washington State University Provost Elizabeth Chilton shared that the Idaho murders have “shaken everyone in the region.” She also thanked law enforcement for making the arrest.

Following the arrest, a creepy Reddit post made by a user believed to be Bryan Kohberger asking ex-cons about committing a crime went viral online. The post has since been taken down from the platform.

A look into the arrest of Bryan Kohberger

On December 30, Idaho University student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was finally arrested in Pennsylvania after nearly seven weeks of manhunt.

Earlier this month, law enforcement officials cited a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra as a possible piece of evidence in the case and asked the public for information surrounding the vehicle.

Officials said that the car was in the “immediate area” of the crime scene at the time of the stabbing incident. Some authorities also claimed that the vehicle was reportedly seen speeding away from the house where the four students were stabbed to death.

As information about the car was made available to the public, officials reportedly started receiving numerous tips on call. Moscow authorities looked through 19,000 tips and conducted 300 interviews before linking the ownership of the Hyundai Elantra to Bryan Kohberger.

Sources close to law enforcement told NBC that a Hyundai Elantra was taken away from Kohberger’s home in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, other sources told CNN that the suspect’s DNA reportedly matched the DNA recovered at the crime scene.

The sources added that the FBI, along with a surveillance team, had been tracking Kohberger for several days in the area where he was arrested. The suspect reportedly drove across the country in his Hyundai Elantra and arrived at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania around Christmas.

However, officials kept him under surveillance while Moscow’s Police Department, the Idaho State Police and the FBI worked together with prosecutors to develop an arrest warrant with sufficient probable cause.

Kohberger was reportedly tracked both across the country as well as at his parents’ house. In his statement, Moscow Police Chief James Fry also mentioned that Kohberger is the only possible suspect in the case:

“What I can tell you is that we have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes and I do believe our community is safe.”

He also mentioned that investigators spent several sleepless nights in between their suspicions about Kohberger and his eventual arrest:

“I can tell you, for a lot of law enforcement, it was a fairly sleepless couple of days.”

Details on Bryan Kohberger’s possible motive behind the crime and his connection to the victims are yet to be made available to the public. The police chief also mentioned that authorities had not recovered the murder weapon at the time of writing.

Chief prosecutor Bill Thompson also said that there is a probable cause document or affidavit with details about Kohberger’s arrest and highlights on the evidence.

However, the document is currently sealed and cannot be made available to the public until the suspect arrives in Idaho and the court receives the papers.

What did Bryan Kohberger post on Reddit?

In the wake of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest, a creepy old Reddit post allegedly made by the suspect went viral online. According to Pennsylvania’s DeSales University’s official website, Kohberger attended the institution for both his undergraduate and graduate studies.

The suspect reportedly graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and year completed his “graduate studies for the Master of Arts in criminal justice program” earlier this year.

According to The Daily Beast, Kohberger also took courses offered by recognized forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland, who has authored 68 books including How to Catch a Killer, The Psychology of Death Investigations, and The Mind of a Murderer.

A spokesperson for Northampton Community College also told CNN that Kohberger attended the institution and graduated with an Associate of Arts and Psychology in 2018.

In an old Reddit post, a student investigator from DeSales University study named Bryan Kohberger sought participation in a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime.”

Mandy Matney @MandyMatney Did some googling on Bryan Kohberger who was just arrested in the Idaho homicides.

It looks like he graduated from DeSales U in 2022 with a masters of arts in criminology.

I found this really weird reddit post of a study he was doing to understand emotions related to crime... Did some googling on Bryan Kohberger who was just arrested in the Idaho homicides. It looks like he graduated from DeSales U in 2022 with a masters of arts in criminology. I found this really weird reddit post of a study he was doing to understand emotions related to crime... https://t.co/JY9x0BhAP7

The post mentioned that the study focuses on understanding the story behind the “most recent criminal offense” of ex-cons:

“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience.”

The user also asked eerie questions to respondents about their plans surrounding the idea of committing a crime:

“Before making your move, how did you approach the victim or target? After committing the crime, what were you thinking and feeling?”

Mandy Matney @MandyMatney Dang. Looks like Reddit just took the post down. Dang. Looks like Reddit just took the post down. https://t.co/prt9zPjwCv

Other questions read:

“Did you prepare for the crime before leaving your home? What were you thinking and feeling at this point? Why did you choose that victim or target over others?”

The post was deleted or removed from the social networking platform after it went viral following Bryan Kohberger’s arrest.

Twitter reacts to Bryan Kohberger’s eerie Reddit post

Possible Reddit post from Bryan Kohberger leaves netizens shocked (Image via Monroe County Correctional Facility)

On November 13, University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington, Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona, and Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho, were stabbed to death in their sleep in an off-campus three-story rented home.

The murders left the country in shock and prompted a seven-week hunt for the suspect. More recently, 28-year-old criminology graduate Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the murders.

Shortly after his arrest, a now-deleted Reddit post allegedly made by Kohberger surfaced on social media. The context of the post appeared to be eerie in the wake of his probable involvement in the murders. Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to the post:

As reactions continue to pour in online, prosecutor Bill Thompson confirmed that Bryan Kohberger is reportedly due back in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, when it will be seen if he will opt to fight or waive extradition to Idaho.

